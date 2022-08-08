- AUD/USD attracts fresh buying on Monday and recovers further from over a two-week low.
- A positive risk tone offers support to the risk-sensitive aussie amid a modest USD downtick.
- Recession fears, US-China tensions, hawkish Fed expectations could limit losses for the USD.
The AUD/USD pair builds on Friday's late bounce from the 0.6870 area, or over a two-week low, and gains some positive traction on the first day of a new week. The steady intraday ascent extends through the early European session and pushes spot prices to a fresh daily high, around mid-0.6900s in the last hour.
The upbeat Chinese trade balance data released over the weekend turns out to be a key factor offering support to the China-proxy Australian dollar. Apart from this, subdued US dollar price action act as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. A softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. This, along with signs of stability in the equity markets, is undermining the safe-haven buck and driving flows towards the risk-sensitive aussie.
That said, growing worries about a global economic downturn and the US-China tension over Taiwan should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Furthermore, renewed speculations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed support prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying. This, in turn, warrants caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US on Monday.
The US monthly jobs report on Friday showed that the economy added 528K jobs in July, smashing consensus estimates by a big margin. Additional details revealed that the unemployment rate unexpectedly edged lower to 3.5% from the 3.6% in the previous. Moreover, Average Hourly Earnings also beat expectations and rose 0.5% MoM in July, suggesting a further rise in inflationary pressures and lifting bets for a 75 bps Fed rate hike move at the next policy meeting in September.
Hence, the market focus now shifts to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday. The data would influence Fed rate hike expectations and play a key role in driving the near-term USD demand, which, in turn, should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, the US remains at the mercy of the US bond yields, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, might provide some impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6941
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|0.6901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6894
|Daily SMA50
|0.6955
|Daily SMA100
|0.7106
|Daily SMA200
|0.7161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6979
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6869
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6911
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0200 ahead of EU Sentix
EUR/USD is treading water below 1.0200 in early Europe. Moody’s cut Italy’s credit rating amid political jitters, Investors assess the US NFP-led big Fed rate hike bets. US-China tensions over Taiwan underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. EU Sentix awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.2100 amid cautious optimism
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.2100, underpinned by a steady US dollar amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Bumper US NFP data ramped up aggressive Fed tightening expectations. UK political woes and a dovish BOE rate hike could cap the pound's upside.
Gold could challenge $1,750, with big Fed rate hike bets back in play
Gold price rejection at $1,795 recalls sellers, with eyes on $1,750 support again. US NFP blowout jacks up 75 bps Sept Fed rate hike bets to around 70%. The US dollar is likely to remain underpinned at the start of the inflation week.
If Tezos price clears this significant hurdle, XTZ holders are in for a treat
Tezos price shows a steady grind toward its forecasted target. This development comes after a successful breakout from a bullish pattern.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!