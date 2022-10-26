AUD/USD climbs firmly to near 0.6400 on higher-than-projected Australian CPI at 7.3%

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • AUD/USD has advanced to 0.6400 as Aussie headline CPI has landed at 7.3% vs. projections of 7.0%.
  • The RBA would require returning to its 50 bps rate hike spell in absence of inflation exhaustion signals.
  • A rebound in the risk-off impulse has pushed the DXY above 111.00.

The AUD/USD pair has jumped to 0.6400 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the third quarter of CY2022 at 7.3%, higher than the expectations of 7.0% and the prior release of 6.1% on an annual basis. Also, the quarterly inflation rate has landed in line with the former print of 1.8% and higher than the projections of 1.5%.

This may force the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to announce a bigger rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy.  It is worth noting that the RBA hiked the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.6% in its October monetary policy meeting. RBA Governor Philip Lowe slowed down the pace of hiking rates in October as the central bank was banking upon a 50 bps rate hike spell earlier. Now, a bigger-than-projected rate hike will compel the RBA to return to a 50 bps rate hike spell

On Tuesday, the aussie bulls displayed a steep rise and defended China’s Jinping-infused pessimism. The unprecedented third term for China’s XI Jinping leadership dented the sentiment of investors favoring Chinese equities and other related assets. The antipodean was punished for being a leading trading partner of China, as Jinping’s ideology-driven approaches are not healthy for China’s economic prospects.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a pullback move and has crossed the 111.00 hurdle. The risk-on profile has witnessed a dent as S&P500 futures have witnessed a vertical fall after a three-day buying spree. This could be a correction in the 500-stock basket of the US after a firmer rally.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6381
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.6396
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6364
Daily SMA50 0.6612
Daily SMA100 0.6772
Daily SMA200 0.7001
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6412
Previous Daily Low 0.63
Previous Weekly High 0.6393
Previous Weekly Low 0.6197
Previous Monthly High 0.6916
Previous Monthly Low 0.6363
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6369
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6343
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6327
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6257
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6215
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6439
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6481
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6551

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD climbs firmly to near 0.6400 on higher-than-projected Australian CPI at 7.3%

AUD/USD climbs firmly to near 0.6400 on higher-than-projected Australian CPI at 7.3%

The AUD/USD pair has jumped to 0.6400 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the third quarter of CY2022 at 7.3%, higher than the expectations of 7.0% and the prior release of 6.1% on an annual basis.

AUD/USD News

USDJPY advances towards 148.50, tracks USD rebound

USDJPY advances towards 148.50, tracks USD rebound

USD/JPY has shifted its auction profile above 148.00 as the risk aversion theme has underpinned the US dollar demand. S&P500 futures have tumbled more than 1% on a decline in Microsoft’s sales growth forecasts. The BOJ may continue its ultra-dovish path to keep the economic prospects active.

USD/JPY News

Gold builds cushion around $1,650 as yields set to bleed further

Gold builds cushion around $1,650 as yields set to bleed further

Gold price (XAU/USD) is building a base around the critical support of $1,650.00 after correcting from Tuesday’s high at $1,662.45. The precious metal could resume its upside journey as the spirits of market participants are extremely optimistic.

Gold News

Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price could pump to $2.50 under these circumstances

Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price could pump to $2.50 under these circumstances

Terra's LUNA 2.0 price is showing optimistic signals during the final trading week of October. On October 25, the digital currency rallied 4%, establishing several bullish engulfing candles in the process. The bulls successfully breached the 8-day exponential moving average. 

Read more

A message to the Fed: Don’t stop now

A message to the Fed: Don’t stop now

The US economy may be okay so far, but it’s possible from left field a sea-change is in the works, maybe two or three of them. In geopolitics, Xi’s new stance in China is scary and has two obvious conclusions many are jumping to–a lasting drop in the Chinese stock markets and the invasion of Taiwan.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures