AUD/USD climbs after RBA rate hike, markets price in further tightening

The Australian Dollar (AUD) trades on the front foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered a widely expected interest rate hike, lifting the Aussie broadly across the board.

AUD/USD is trading around 0.7011, hovering just below its intraday high of 0.7050 and up about 0.88% at the time of writing.

The RBA raised the cash rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85% in a unanimous vote, marking its first rate increase since 2023, as policymakers responded to elevated inflation pressure.

In its monetary policy statement, the central bank said that “while inflation has fallen substantially since its peak in 2022, it picked up materially in the second half of 2025,” adding that the Board judges part of the recent rise in inflation reflects stronger capacity pressures. As a result, the policymakers consider that inflation is likely to remain above the 2-3% target for some time.

The central bank also noted that, while part of the recent pick-up in inflation reflects temporary factors, private demand is growing faster than expected, capacity pressures are higher than previously assessed, and labour market conditions remain slightly tight.

Meanwhile, Governor Michele Bullock said the Board will not provide forward guidance and will remain firmly focused on incoming data, stressing that policymakers do not yet know whether this move marks the start of a tightening cycle.

She added that the Bank “cannot allow inflation to get away from us”, noting that while the economy is in a good position, it remains constrained on the supply side.

According to a BHH report, the swaps market is now pricing in an around 80% probability of another 25 bps rate hike in May, and about 60 bps of total tightening over the next twelve months.

Looking ahead, monetary policy divergence between the RBA and the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to keep AUD/USD tilted to the upside, with markets pricing in around 50 basis points of Fed rate cuts by the end of the year.

Attention now turns to Australian employment data and the Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), both due on Wednesday, which could provide the next near-term catalyst for the Aussie.

In the United States, the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, originally scheduled for Friday, has been delayed due to the ongoing partial government shutdown, leaving investors to rely more heavily on private labour indicators, including ADP Employment Change. The US economic calendar will also feature the Services PMI on Wednesday.