AUD/USD climbs above 0.7760 ahead of RBA's policy announcements

- AUD/USD gained traction in the second half of the day.
- US Dollar Index looks to close the day deep in the red.
- Focus shifts to Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy announcements.
The AUD/USD pair moved sideways in a relatively tight range above 0.7700 and gathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair is trading at a fresh daily high of 0.7764, rising 0.65% on a daily basis.
At the start of the week, the USD's market valuation remained the primary driver of AUD/USD's action. With risk flows returning to markets on Monday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) turned south and extended its slide in the second half of the day pressured by falling US Treasury bond yields.
The data from the US showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI in April edged lower to 60.7 from 64.7 in March, compared to analysts' estimate of 65. Although investors largely ignored this report, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield fell more than 2% and the DXY dropped below 91.00.
Furthermore, major equity indexes opened in the positive territory and allowed risk-sensitive AUD to continue to outperform its American counterpart.
Focus shifts to RBA
In the early trading hours of the Asian session, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its Interest Rate Decision and publish the Rate Statement.
Previewing the RBA event, "we continue to expect the cash rate to remain unchanged until 2024 and expect a full AUD100bn extension of quantitative easing (QE) beyond the second round," said UOB Group economist Lee Sue Ann. "That said, we think that Yield Curve Control (YCC) may not be extended past the April 2024 bond, with the RBA no longer able to credibly commit to rates staying at 0.10% beyond this point."
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7764
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|0.7716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7709
|Daily SMA50
|0.772
|Daily SMA100
|0.7703
|Daily SMA200
|0.7465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7785
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7696
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7819
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7822
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7859
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.2050 after US ISM PMI badly disappointed with 60.7 points. Supply issues are holding the sector back. The consequent drop in yields is weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD soars above 1.39 amid vaccine optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, significantly higher, amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 60.7 points.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls back in town through critical resistance
The price of gold has been lively on Monday, exceeding through meanwhile resistances as the greenback retreated while investors brace for more critical US data.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?