AUD/USD choppy but ultimately higher in upper 0.7100s as dollar slides post-mixed jobs report

- AUD/USD has been choppy on Friday in wake of a mixed US labour market report.
- The pair is now trading in the 0.7180s having dipped as low as the 0.7130s.
- The dollar weakened broadly despite the jobs report spurring upside in yields on Fed tightening expectations.
AUD/USD was choppy on the final day of the first week of 2022, dipping as low as the 0.7130s in pre-US open European trade before eventually rebounding 50 pips in wake of a mixed US jobs report to the 0.7180s. The rally has stalled in this area given the presence of the 21-day moving average at 0.7190 and the Monday/Tuesday lows at 0.7185. On the day, that means AUD/USD is on course to gain around 0.3%, a fairly uninspired performance when compared to the gains some of its G10 peers are enjoying versus the US dollar in wake of the jobs data. And on the week, AUD/USD is still set to close about 1.2% lower.
FX strategists were perplexed at the dollar reaction to the latest jobs report. Yes, the headline monthly gain in non-farm payrolls came in at 199K, well below median forecasts for 400K. But that won’t matter too much to the Fed has acknowledged that the main problem holding the US labour market back from further job gains is a lack of labour supply, not demand. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate dropped under 4.0% and a measure of underemployment also fell substantially and back very close to pre-pandemic levels. Wage growth was also strong. Thus, the data endorses the Fed stance laid out in the minutes this week that the labour market is very “tight” and is either very close to or already at “short-term” full-employment.
The jobs report thus meets the criteria that, so long as labour market progression remains reasonable, rate hikes will soon be warranted. In other words, the central banks tightening plans for 2022, as laid out at the December meeting and in its minutes, remain very much intact. This helped boost long-term US bond yields, with the 10-year yield hitting its highest since January 2020 at just under 1.80%. Typically, surging US yields would be dollar positive. Perhaps the dollar bulls will regain control next week, a week which sees the release of the December US Consumer Price Inflation report on Wednesday, Producer Price Inflation on Thursday and December Retail Sales on Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also testify on Monday. That’s plenty of catalysts for dollar bulls to latch onto.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7182
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7195
|Daily SMA50
|0.7234
|Daily SMA100
|0.7287
|Daily SMA200
|0.7437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7226
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7144
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7204
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7175
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7211
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh session high above 1.1320
EUR/USD struggled to make a decisive move in either direction with the initial reaction to the mixed US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday but managed to regain its traction on its way to a fresh daily high above 1.1320. The greenback is facing modest selling pressure as the positive start in US stock markets point to improving sentiment.
GBP/USD clings to modest dialy gains above 1.3550
The renewed dollar weakness after the mixed December Nonfarm Payrolls report is helping GBP/USD push higher ahead of the weekend. The pair was last seen trading above 1.3550 and it remains on track to close the week in the positive territory.
Gold drops toward $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.
Alibaba extends rally on a new analyst price target
NYSE:BABA gained 4.51% during Thursday’s trading session. Benchmark Capital provided an updated price target for AliBaba. Chinese tech companies get fined on another round of government regulatory checks.