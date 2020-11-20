The A$’s vaccine jolt higher has run into resistance around 0.73 this week. Equities are pausing for breath too, caught in a tug of war between medium-term vaccine optimism and tightening restrictions to curb covid spikes. But many currencies are still ploughing higher and A$’s commodity fundamentals remain in very good shape, per Westpac.
Key quotes
“The A$’s vaccine jolt higher has run into resistance around 0.73 this week. Global equities are pausing for breath too, caught in a tug of war between medium-term vaccine optimism and tightening restrictions to curb covid spikes. In recent days NYC schools were shuttered, California and Illinois reinstituted mitigation plans, Ohio imposed a statewide curfew and Tokyo raised their virus alert to its highest level. But many currencies are still forging higher and A$ has slipped to the bottom half of the G10 tables, ceding its usual outperformance position when the US$ broadly declines.”
“The RBA’s stepped-up pace of asset purchases may be one background factor capping the A$. Other headwinds include China’s intensifying threats to Australian exports, even as both nations sign the RCEP ‘free trade agreement’.”
“Yet the Bloomberg Commodity Index is holding near highs since March and iron ore is at 2 month highs above $125/tonne. China’s early control of Covid is helping cement a recovery that is continuing to gather pace. Industrial production grew 6.9% in October on levels a year ago, the third consecutive stronger than expected reading. A$’s commodity fundamentals remain in very good shape. Australia’s coronavirus picture remains very positive too, even with SA’s likely brief lockdown in response to a small number of cases. Victoria is opening up and encouragingly, jobs were already recovering in October, helping drive a stunning 179k job gain rather than the expected -30K.”
“The US$ is likely to breakdown to fresh lows at some point. US rebound momentum was already faltering and will surely slow further following the latest patchwork of local efforts to contain the virus’ spread. That, and reduced hopes for a large-scale fiscal stimulus that would have come with a blue wave US election outcome should see the Fed deliver a strong dovish message at their mid-December meeting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1865 level, lacks follow-through
A combination of factors extended some support to gold on the last day of the week. COVID-19 jitters, dovish Fed expectations, sliding bond yields remained supportive. The lack of any strong buying warrants caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI: Descending triangle breakout on 1H calls for additional upside
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is back on the bids above the $42 mark, heading towards multi-day highs of $42.68 despite the risk-off market mood.