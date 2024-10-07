1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Wednesday (02 Oct, spot at 0.6880), we highlighted that AUD “has likely entered a range trading phase, and it is expected to trade between 0.6820 and 0.6935 for the time being.” After AUD fell 0.6830, we indicated last Friday (04 Oct, spot at 0.6850) that “there has been a slight increase in downward momentum, and the risk of AUD breaking below 0.6820 has also increased.” We added, “to maintain the current tentative buildup in momentum, AUD must remain below 0.6905 in the next few days.” In NY trade, AUD not only broke below 0.6820, but also another support level at 0.6795, reaching a low of 0.6786. The further increase in momentum suggests AUD is likely to decline further, potentially breaking below 0.6750. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level has moved lower to 0.6855 from 0.6905.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “While we expected AUD to continue to weaken last Friday, we indicated that it “it does not seem to have enough momentum to break clearly below the major support at 0.6820.” However, AUD fell more than expected, plummeting to a low of 0.6786. Despite the relatively sharp drop, there has been no significant increase in downward momentum. Today, instead of continuing to decline, AUD is more likely to trade in sideways, probably between 0.6785 and 0.6825.”

Instead of continuing to decline, the Australian Dollar (AUD) is more likely to trade in a sideways range between 0.6785 and 0.6825. In the longer run, momentum has increased; AUD is likely to decline further, potentially breaking below 0.6750, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.