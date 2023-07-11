AUD/USD bulls flirt with 0.6700 hurdle on upbeat Aussie data, softer US inflation signals

- AUD/USD retreats from intraday high but reverses the week-start losses.
- Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence match upbeat forecasts for July, NAB figures came in firmer for June.
- US inflation expectations join downbeat NFP to raise doubts about hawkish Fed talks.
- Wednesday’s US CPI will be the key as China-linked fears prod Aussie pair buyers.
AUD/USD justifies upbeat sentiment data from Australia, as well as cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as bulls prod the key 0.6700 upside hurdle amid early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair also benefits from the downbeat US inflation expectations, as well as the softer US jobs report, while paying little heed to the recently hawkish Fed talks and softer inflation fears in China.
Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for July jumps 2.7%, matching analysts’ estimation, versus 0.2% prior whereas the monthly business sentiment figures from the National Australia Bank (NAB) also flash upbeat outcomes for June. That said, the NAB’s Business Conditions improve to 9 from 8 while the Business Confidence rose to 0.0% versus -4.0 prior.
While the Aussie sentiment figures keep the buyers hopeful, the latest US inflation expectations flagged fears of deflation, especially after the previous day’s downbeat China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI).
That said, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations suggests that the US consumers' one-year inflation expectation dropped to the lowest level since April 2021 at 3.8% in June from 4.1% in May.
The downbeat US inflation clues follow Friday’s disappointment from the headline job numbers to drown the US Dollar. It should be observed that the latest US employment report for June marked a negative surprise and offered a big blow to the US Dollar, making it post the biggest daily loss in three weeks on Friday. However, Monday’s downbeat prints of China inflation data flagged fears of deflation in the world’s biggest industrial player, which in turn allowed the US Dollar to lick its wounds.
Even so, the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials remain hawkish and prod the AUD/USD bulls. On Monday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said, "We're likely to need a couple more rate hikes over the course of this year to really bring inflation sustainably back to the Fed's 2% goal." On the same line, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester also said that the Fed will need to tighten the monetary policy "somewhat further" to lower inflation. Furthermore, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said, "We are quite attentive to bringing inflation down to target."
Amid these plays, S&P500 Futures trace upbeat Wall Street performance while the US Treasury bond yields remain pressured. That said, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields printed the first daily loss in July the previous day whereas the two-year counterpart declined for the second consecutive day, to respectively near 4.00% and 4.86%
Looking ahead, AUD/USD pair traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts for intraday directions as the economic calendar appears mostly empty ahead of the key Wednesday.
Technical analysis
Although the AUD/USD bulls remain in the driver’s seat past 0.6600, a fortnight-old descending resistance line and the 200-DMA challenge the pair’s upside momentum respectively near 0.6690 and 0.6700.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6688
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.6676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6722
|Daily SMA50
|0.6678
|Daily SMA100
|0.6685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6696
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6624
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6779
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls flirt with 0.6700 hurdle on upbeat Aussie data, softer US inflation signals
AUD/USD justifies upbeat sentiment data from Australia, as well as cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as bulls prod the key 0.6700 upside hurdle amid early Tuesday.The Aussie pair also benefits from the downbeat US inflation expectations, as well as the softer US jobs report.
EUR/USD bulls need validation from 1.1015 and EU-US inflation clues
EUR/USD bulls print a three-week high near 1.1015 during a four-day winning streak amid early Tuesday in Asia, extending the previous day’s upside break of the key resistance line towards pushing the Euro buyers toward another key upside hurdle.
Gold upside appears limited until 21 DMA resistance holds Premium
Gold price is struggling to extend last week’s recovery gains while keeping its range below the $1,930 threshold so far this Tuesday. Gold price witnesses a bull-bear tug-of-war, as markets await the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for a fresh directional move.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
More downside pressure on the buck
There wasn’t much going on in Monday trade which was unsurprisingly reflected in the price action. We did see another round of mild but broad-based US Dollar selling, and we did see US equities attempt to push back up after taking a hit on Friday.