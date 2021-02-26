AUD/USD bounces off weekly lows, finds some support near 0.7800 mark

- AUD/USD extended the overnight rejection slide from the 0.8000 mark, or three-year tops.
- Sustained USD buying, the risk-off mood exerted pressure on the perceived riskier aussie.
- A modest pullback in the US bond yields capped gains for the USD and helped limit losses.
The AUD/USD pair refreshed weekly lows during the early European session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading near the 0.7840 region, down around 0.40% for the day.
The pair witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Friday and extended the previous day's sharp fall from the key 0.8000 psychological mark, or fresh three-year tops. Some follow-through US dollar buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the AUD/USD pair, through bulls managed to defend the 0.7800 round-figure mark.
As investors digested Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks during the congressional testimony, the USD was back in demand amid a sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields on Thursday. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rose beyond 1.50%, or more than one year high and provided a strong lift to the greenback.
Meanwhile, the fixed income market rout raised fears about distressed selling in other assets and took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a sharp pullback in the equity markets, which further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie.
That said, a modest pullback in the US bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, extended some support, rather assisted the AUD/USD pair to stage a modest intraday bounce from the 0.7800 mark. It will now be interesting to see if the pair can capitalize on the move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Core PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance and Chicago PMI. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics. This might assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7845
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7751
|Daily SMA50
|0.7713
|Daily SMA100
|0.7496
|Daily SMA200
|0.728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8008
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7859
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7878
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7724
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7951
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.2150 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls under 1.2150 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. The EU is pressing to accelerate its vaccination campaign. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading above 1.39 but some 300 pips under the weekly highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
XAU/USD drops to fresh eight-month lows, inching closer to $1750 level
Gold remained under some selling pressure on the last trading day of the week. A broad-based USD strength weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. The risk-off mood did little to impress bulls or lend any support to the XAU/USD.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $42,000 on key support break
BTC/USD stays depressed near intraday low, extends downside break of the key support line en route $42,000. Bearish MACD, absence of oversold RSI directs sellers to January top. A one-week-old horizontal line adds to the upside barrier.
US Dollar Index climbs to session tops near 90.50, looks to data
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regains composure and reclaims the 90.00 barrier and (well) above at the end of the week.