The emergence of some USD selling offered support to the AUD/USD pair and led to modest bounce of around 30 pips from the 0.6880 area. Spot prices now seem to have stabilized around the 0.6900 round figure as the focus remains on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Investors will look for fresh clues about the Fed's policy tightening path, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the pair.

The anti-risk flow was reinforced by a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which failed to assist the US dollar to preserve its intraday gains. This, along with less hawkish remarks by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, dragged the USD to a fresh daily low during the early North American session. In an interview with Yahoo Finance Harker said that if demand softens quicker than expected, a 50 bps rate hike for July may be good.

Doubts that major central banks could hike interest rates to curb soaring inflation without affecting the economic growth continued weighing on investors' sentiment. Adding to this, the global supply chain disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the recent COVID-19 outbreak in China have been fueling fears about a potential recession. This, in turn, triggered a fresh wave of the risk-aversion trade and prompted fresh selling around the risk-sensitive Australian dollar.

The AUD/USD pair recovered a few pips from a one-week low touched earlier this Wednesday and was last seen trading just above the 0.6900 mark, still down around 0.85% for the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.