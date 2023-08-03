AUD/USD bounces off multi-day low towards 0.6600 after Australia/China data but lacks follow-though

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:

  • AUD/USD struggles to defend latest gains despite bouncing off three-week low.
  • Australia Q2 Retail Sales improves, trade surplus shrinks in June.
  • China Caixin Services PMI unexpectedly rises to 54.1 in July.
  • Talks of RBA’s policy pivot, cautious mood keep Aussie bears hopeful.

AUD/USD refreshes intraday high near 0.6560 while justifying the absence of major disappointment from the latest Australian and Chinese statistics during early Thursday. However, the Aussie pair lacks bullish bias amid a cautious mood ahead of a slew of US data.

That said, China’s Caixin Services PMI jumps to 54.1 in July from 53.9 prior and 52.5 market expectations.

Earlier in the day, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) unveiled details of the nation’s preliminary readings of the second quarter (Q2) Retail Sales and foreign trade numbers for June. The details suggest a slight improvement in the Aussie Q2 Retail Sales, to -0.5% QoQ from -0.6% prior, as well as a deterioration in the Trade Balance that eased to 11,321M compared to 11,791M in previous readouts and 11,000M expected.

It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild losses near 102.50 as bulls take a breather at the highest levels in three weeks. The Greenback’s latest retreat could be linked to its inability to cross a downward-sloping resistance line from May 31, around 102.75 at the latest, as well as the market’s preparations for the top-tier US data.

Furthermore, mild gains of the S&P500 Futures and a pullback in the US 10-year Treasury bond yields from the highest level since November 2022 also allow the AUD/USD pair to lick its wounds at the lowest level in three weeks.

It’s worth noting, however, that the bearish bias about the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) gains momentum and joins the market’s cautious mood to keep the Aussie pair sellers hopeful.

Looking forward, the market’s consolidation may allow the Aussie pair to defend the latest gains ahead of US ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and quarterly readings of Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs.

Technical analysis

Despite the latest corrective bounce amid the nearly oversold RSI (14), the AUD/USD bears keep the reins unless witnessing a daily close beyond the 10-month-old rising support line, now immediate resistance near 0.6590. With this, the sellers eye the yearly low marked in May around 0.6460.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6544
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 0.6538
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6731
Daily SMA50 0.67
Daily SMA100 0.6692
Daily SMA200 0.6732
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.663
Previous Daily Low 0.6527
Previous Weekly High 0.6821
Previous Weekly Low 0.6623
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6566
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6591
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6462
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6397
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6603
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6668
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6706

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium

EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP

The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data

GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.

GBP/USD News

Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium

Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report

XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.

Gold News

Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.

Read more

With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal

With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal

Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures