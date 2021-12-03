AUD/USD bears remain in control near YTD low, eyeing mid-0.7000s ahead of NFP

- AUD/USD witnessed some selling for the fourth successive day and retested YTD low on Friday.
- Disappointing Chinese PMI, concerns about US-China tensions exerted pressure on the aussie.
- A positive risk tone could help limit losses amid a subdued USD demand and ahead of the NFP.
The AUD/USD pair remained depressed heading into the European session and was last seen flirting with the YTD low, around the 0.7065 region.
The pair witnessed some selling for the fourth successive day and dropped to retest the lowest level since November 2020 during the early part of the trading action on Friday. A slight disappointment from the Caixin Chinese Services PMI, along with renewing concern about US-China tensions turned out to be a key factor that exerted pressure on the China-proxy Australian dollar.
A private survey showed that activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks. Adding to this, news that China's ride-hailing giant Didi has begun preparations to withdraw from US stock exchanges gave some jitters over the uncertainty as to how this will impact the broader US-China relations.
However, a generally positive risk tone could help limit any deeper losses for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being, amid a subdued US dollar price action. The market sentiment stabilized a bit on the back of easing fears about the potential economic fallout from the new and possible vaccine-resistant Omicron variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa.
Adding to this, the passage of a bill to fund the US government through mid-February further boosted investors' confidence. That said, growing market acceptance that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation might continue to act as a tailwind for the USD. This, in turn, warrants some caution before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has bottomed out.
Investors might also prefer to move on the sidelines and wait for a fresh catalyst from Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7071
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.7092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.725
|Daily SMA50
|0.733
|Daily SMA100
|0.733
|Daily SMA200
|0.7503
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.712
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7273
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7097
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7062
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7135
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.715
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive around 1.1300 despite softer yields, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1300, pausing its two-day downtrend ahead of the all-important US NFP. US Treasury yields remain pressured as markets brace for faster Fed tapering, extended ECB’s PEPP. Focus remains on Omicron covid updates, as concerns escalate amid a busy docket.
GBP/USD clings to 1.3300 amid risk reset, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD is treading water around 1.3300 amid risk recovery and a steady US dollar. EU-UK Brexit deal remains less likely in 2021, London-Washington jostle over post-Brexit trade terms. UK raises hopes to curb Omicron spread as daily infections jump over 50,000. UK Final Services PMI, US NFP awaited.
Gold eyes wall of resistance near $1,792 ahead of US NFP
Gold portrays a corrective pullback from a monthly low, bouncing off key supports to print a $1,773 level during early Friday. Gold's recent gains could be linked to the market's cautious sentiment ahead of the all-important US NFP release and softer yields.
Dogecoin hints at a 20% run-up
Dogecoin price is on a downswing, preparing for a 20% upswing to $0.239. DOGE could extend its leg-up to $0.256 if the buying pressure rises. A breakdown of the range low at $0.183 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?