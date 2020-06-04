AUD/USD Asia Price Forecast: Aussie nearing the 2020 highs vs. US dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is approaching the 2020 highs. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.6990 resistance. 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD keeps rising and nearing 2020 highs as the USD selloff stays intact. The aussie is trading just below the 0.6990 resistance while above the main SMAs as the overall bullish bias prevails. However, the spot will need to overcome the 0.6990 level for a possible run towards the 0.7183 resistance levels. On the flip side of the coin, a turn lower could find initial support near the 0.6834 and 0.6749 levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.694
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.6921
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6591
Daily SMA50 0.6417
Daily SMA100 0.6481
Daily SMA200 0.6659
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6983
Previous Daily Low 0.6856
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6519
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6935
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6904
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6856
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6792
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6728
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6984
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7048
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7112

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

