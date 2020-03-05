AUD/USD: Above-forecast Aussie trade surplus struggles to power gains in the Aussie

- Aussie fails to pick up a bid on better-than-expected trade surplus data.
- Australia's exports dropped by 3% in January.
- Risk reset in the broader market is supportive of gains in the AUD.
AUD/USD is flashing red at press time as the Aussie dollar is struggling to find takers despite the above-forecast Australian trade surplus data.
Australia's January trade surplus came in at A$ 5,210 million, beating the estimate of A$ 4,800 by a big margin. So far, the Aussie dollar hasn't found bids, leaving the AUD/USD pair in the red at 0.6620. The failure to cheer the data could be associated with the fact that the rise in the surplus is not fueled by export growth. Also, the trade surplus narrowed slightly from December's figure of A$ 5,223 million.
The outbound shipments or exports fell by 3% following December's 1% rise. The inbound shipment or imports also fell by 3%, having risen by 2% in the preceding month.
The drop in exports isn't surprising, as the sentiment in the global market had begun weakening in January with the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. Also, investors seem to have come to terms with the possibility of a marked slowdown in the Australian economy in the first quarter and currently appear focused on coronavirus outbreak in the US. That is evident from the fact that the AUD/USD pair rallied for the third straight session on Wednesday.
As a result, the AUD/USD pair could soon turn green and challenge resistance at 0.6645. The risk reset in the broader market is supportive of gains in the AUD. The US lawmakers reached an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus bill aimed at fast-tracking research and development for treatments and a vaccine, sending stocks higher. Investors also put a bid under stocks in response to Joe Biden’s victory on Super Tuesday. He is more market-friendly than Bernie Sanders and less likely to raise taxes. As a result, the S&P 500 rose by 4.53%.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6618
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6645
|Daily SMA50
|0.6776
|Daily SMA100
|0.6812
|Daily SMA200
|0.6836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6628
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6434
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6538
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6694
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Above-forecast Aussie trade surplus struggles to power gains in the Aussie
AUD/USD is flashing red at press time as the Aussie dollar is struggling to find takers despite the above-forecast Australian trade surplus data. Australia's trade surplus widened to A$ 5,210 million in January from December's A$ 5,223 million.
USD/JPY benefits from risk reset, US dollar pullback despite coronavirus fears
USD/JPY extends recovery from five-month low while taking rounds to 107.55 during the early Thu morning in Asia. The USD manages to recover from the one-month low after Fed/US government continues to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) with multiple measures.
3 Reasons Why Risk is Back but its Not Time to Buy
These days, 800, 900 point moves in the stock market have become the norm. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 800 points and today it recuperated all of those losses. The volatility in the market is a reflection ...
Gold prices justify Wednesday’s gravestone doji as staying below $1,650
Gold prices pull back from five-day high to $1,637.50, down 0.07%, during the Asian session on Thursday. While the US dollar pullback from monthly lows can be considered against the yellow metal’s recent upside, the recent recovery in risk-tone has also contributed to the bullion’s weakness.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.