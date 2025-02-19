Australian Dollar (AUD) continued to trade near recent highs post-RBA cut yesterday. RBA cut its OCR by 25bps as expected, citing restrictive financial conditions 'which is weighing on demand and is helping to bring down underlying inflation'. The tone of the statement is somewhat balanced but still underscores our view that the rate-cutting cycle is likely to be a shallow one. AUD was last at 0.6360 levels, OCBC's FX analyst Christopher Wong notes.
Bullish momentum on daily chart intact
"RBA opined that 'the labour market has remained strong” and revised down unemployment rate to 4.2% from 4.4% previously anticipated. Labour cost growth has eased but remains high. At the press conference, Governor Bullock emphasised that the decision to cut rates 'do not imply that future rate cuts along the lines suggested by the market are coming' and later described market pricing as 'unrealistic'."
"She mentioned that the board will need more data that inflation is continuing to decline. RBA reiterated that they would highly prioritise 'sustainably returning inflation to target', and cautioned that 'disinflation could stall, and inflation would settle above the midpoint of target range'."
"Overall, we continue to view RBA rate cut cycle as shallow and is in a no-hurry-to-cut type of easing path. Bullish momentum on daily chart intact while RSI is near overbought conditions. 2-way trades likely. Resistance at 0.6370, 0.6420 (100-DMA). Support at 0.6310, 0.6280 (21-DMA)."
EUR/USD holds positive ground near 1.0450, FOMC Minutes in focus
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0450 after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. The pair's short-term technical outlook highlights a bearish tilt.
Gold price renews all-time highs near $2,950
Gold price refreshes lifetime highs near $2,95 as trade war fears continue to underpin safe-haven asset. Fed rate cut bets keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and further lend support to the metal as traders await the release of the Fed Minutes later in American trading.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 after strong UK inflation data
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation climbed to 3% in January from 2.5% in December. Market focus shifts to mid-tier US data and FOMC Minutes.
Maker Price Forecast: MKR generates highest daily revenue of $10 million
Maker (MKR) price extends its gains by 6%, trading around $1,189 on Wednesday after rallying more than 20% so far this week. Artemis data shows that MKR generated $10 million in revenue on February 10, the new yearly high in daily revenue.
Rates down under
Today all Australian eyes were on the Reserve Bank of Australia, and rates were cut as expected. RBA Michele Bullock said higher interest rates had been working as expected, slowing economic activity and curbing inflation, but warned that Tuesday’s first rate cut since 2020 was not the start of a series of reductions.
