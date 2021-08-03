AUD/NZD zooms above 1.0550 as RBA maintains its status-quo

- AUD/NZD has been under continuous selling pressure since June 14.
- The Aussie weigh down by the outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant and mixed economic data.
- Kiwi remains grounded on RBNZ strategy to cools down the hot housing sector.
AUD/NZD prints substantial gains on Tuesday in the Asian session. The pair has been in continuous downside momentum for above one month, after making a high at 1.0824 on June 14.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0563, up 0.06 % for the day.
A combination of factors weighing the performance of the Australian dollar against its counterpart.
The Aussie remained in high spirits after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) decision to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at a record low of 0.10% at their August monetary policy meeting as widely expected.
The Central bank made no change in tapering stance and continue to purchase bonds at A$5 billion per week until early September before switching to A$4billion until mid-November.
The growing tensions between Australia and China remain another negative factor for the AUD’s performance. In the recent development, China has accused Australia of vaccine shortage in Asia-pacific worsening the ties between the two largest trade partners.
The Job advertisements in Australia fell by 0.5% to 206,819 in July. This was the first drop in Jobs ads in the last 14 months whereas the Building Permits declined by 6.7% in June, a third straight month of fall.
Market participants remained cautious amid the worsening domestic coronavirus situation. Sydney has reported a record of coronavirus infections with the extension of lockdown until August 28th.
On the other hand, Kiwi gained on the better COVID-19 situation. There were no fresh cases recorded in the community as per the Ministry of Health.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said that the rising housing prices pose threats to the economic recovery. The policymakers plan to further restrict high loan-to-value ratio lending to cool down the housing market.
AUD/NZD additional levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0533
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.0562
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0615
|Daily SMA50
|1.0686
|Daily SMA100
|1.0745
|Daily SMA200
|1.0708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0573
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0505
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0509
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0762
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.052
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0479
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0453
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0588
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0656
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1900 despite US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends bearish consolidation inside a choppy range below 1.1900. Covid woes battle stimulus hopes but EU data favor corrective pullback. The US dollar shrugs off Treasury yields’ recovery amid a rebound in the risk sentiment. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD: 100-day EMA defends bulls around 1.3900
Having portrayed a two-day pullback from the highest levels since late June, GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3890 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable seesaws between a downward sloping trend line from June 01 and 100-day EMA. However, bullish MACD and a successful rise above 200-day EMA favor buyers.
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1900 despite US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends bearish consolidation inside a choppy range below 1.1900. Covid woes battle stimulus hopes but EU data favor corrective pullback. The US dollar shrugs off Treasury yields’ recovery amid a rebound in the risk sentiment. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
Ethereum Classic price squeezed, puts ETC on the verge of a sharp move
Ethereum Classic price has not accomplished anything since claiming the 2018 high on July 24, showing a 3.60% gain over the last nine days. The lack of price traction stands in contrast to the unstoppable advance for Ethereum over the last 13 days.
Will Delta derail the economic recovery?
The Friday payrolls data in the US is going to dominate the relative importance of data releases this week, even if it shouldn’t because July conditions were still in transition and then complicated by the Delta surge.