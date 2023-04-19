AUD/NZD renews six-week high below 1.0900 as New Zealand Q1 CPI plummets

- AUD/NZD jumps 50 pips as New Zealand inflation pours cold water on the face of RBNZ hawks.
- RBA’s efforts to push back dovish bias, optimism ahead of key Aussie data/events also favor AUD/NZD bulls.
- PBOC Interest Rate Decision may not entertain with status quo but will be important to watch for clear directions.
AUD/NZD takes the bids to refresh a 1.5-month high after downbeat New Zealand (NZ) inflation numbers, released early Thursday in Asia.
In doing so, the exotic pair also justifies the Australian Dollar’s (AUD) comparative strength amid the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) recent defense of the hawkish monetary policy stance and the confirmation of upbeat economic conditions.
The first quarter (Q1) 2023’s print of New Zealand’s (NZ) headline inflation, per the Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by Statistics New Zealand poured cold water on the face of the policy hawks at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) by offering a negative surprise. That said, the NZ CPI drops to 1.2% QoQ versus the expected 1.7% and 1.4% prior.
Also read: Breaking: New Zealand Q1 CPI slides to 1.2% QoQ while driving down NZD/USD to 0.6175
The inflation numbers came in well below the RBNZ’s February forecast of 7.3% and prods the latest hawkish move of New Zealand’s central bank, suggesting a negative surprise in the next meeting, which in turn drowns the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
It’s worth noting that the optimism surrounding China, as per the latest comments from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), also underpins the AUD’s strength and allows the AUD/NZD pair to remain firmer. On Wednesday, China’s NDRC, the state planner, said that the country is formulating plans to boost the recovery and expansion of consumption.
On the contrary, a notable jump in the inflation numbers at the other key global economies joined the hawkish comments from the top-tier central bank officials to renew fears of higher rates and recession, which in turn tame the AUD/NZD pair’s upside moves. On the same line could be the war fears emanating from China and Russia.
Looking forward, National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence for the first quarter (Q1), expected 2 versus -1 expected, will precede Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s independent review of the central bank to guide intraday moves of the AUD/NZD pair. Also important to watch will be the monetary policy meeting of the People’s Bank of China, (PBOC), even if it is unexpected to announce any change in the current benchmark rate of 3.65%.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of March’s high of around 1.0895 becomes necessary for the AUD/NZD bulls to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0874
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|1.0831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0733
|Daily SMA50
|1.0816
|Daily SMA100
|1.0789
|Daily SMA200
|1.0949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0871
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0824
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0647
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0672
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0842
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0796
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0767
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.086
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0889
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0907
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.