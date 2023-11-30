AUD/NZD Price Analysis: pinned to near-term lows around 1.0730

- AUD/NZD stuck near 1.0730 as the pair fails to find a reason to bid out of recent lows.
- The Kiwi's strong showing across the FX markets is keeping the Aussie on the backfoot.
- The Kiwi is the strongest performer of the major currencies, in the green against all contenders.
The AUD/NZD is testing into near-term lows around the 1.0730 level as the Aussie (AUD) struggles to find a foothold against the Kiwi (NZD) after a mid-week plunge took the pair down 1.3% from 1.0861 into new lows at 1.0720.
The AUD/NZD's recent backslide took the pair cleanly through the last swing low and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), both near 1.0800 with the 50-day SMA stuck into the midrange against the longer-term moving average.
The way is open for further declines into 1.0625 at early October's lows, provided sellers can push the pair through technical support from the mid-years low points at 1.0730 which is challenging the current bids.
The Kiwi is the single strongest currency of the majors this week, in the green against the entire major currency bloc from Monday's opening bids.
On the flip side of that, the Aussie sees a mixed showing at best, with the AUD/NZD down nine-tenths of one percent on the week.
Australian Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.45%
|-0.21%
|-0.51%
|-0.37%
|-0.95%
|-1.28%
|-0.81%
|EUR
|-0.45%
|-0.67%
|-0.97%
|-0.84%
|-1.40%
|-1.74%
|-1.27%
|GBP
|0.22%
|0.66%
|-0.31%
|-0.16%
|-0.73%
|-1.07%
|-0.62%
|CAD
|0.52%
|0.97%
|0.30%
|0.16%
|-0.43%
|-0.76%
|-0.30%
|AUD
|0.39%
|0.84%
|0.18%
|-0.12%
|-0.55%
|-0.88%
|-0.41%
|JPY
|0.94%
|1.39%
|0.65%
|0.45%
|0.58%
|-0.32%
|0.12%
|NZD
|1.27%
|1.71%
|1.04%
|0.75%
|0.89%
|0.34%
|0.45%
|CHF
|0.82%
|1.26%
|0.60%
|0.30%
|0.44%
|-0.13%
|-0.46%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
AUD/NZD Hourly Chart
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.073
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.0751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0839
|Daily SMA50
|1.0798
|Daily SMA100
|1.0818
|Daily SMA200
|1.0807
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.084
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0723
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0888
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0814
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0796
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.082
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0937
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 ahead of the US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech
The AUD/USD pair holds above the 0.6600 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Friday. However, the rebound of the US Dollar might cap the pair’s upside in the near term. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index surges to 103.50 while the US Treasury bond yield edge higher.
EUR/USD suffers worst decline in months, stays below 1.0900
EUR/USD lost almost a hundred pips on Thursday, having the worst day in months. The Euro lost ground across the board while the US Dollar had a mixed performance after US data pointed to softer inflation and a more balanced labor market.
Gold recovers its losses near $2,040, focus on US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech
Gold price recovers its recent losses near $2,040 during the early Asian session on Friday. The anticipation that the Federal Reserve to hold rates steady and perhaps start cutting in 2024 weighs on the US Dollar and lends some support to the USD-denominated gold.
XRP price could springboard above the 50-day SMA to forge a path north
Ripple price could springboard on the support provided by the 50-day Simple Moving Average, to forge a path north as the cryptocurrency market remains focussed to the SEC in eagerness to find out what the closed-door meeting was all about.
Salesforce rally helps Dow Jones outpace NASDAQ, S&P 500 on Thursday
Salesforce (CRM) is the main story on Thursday. The enterprise software company utilized artificial-intelligence-based (AI) integrations in its product suite to grow profits and revenue for the third quarter.