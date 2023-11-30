AUD/NZD Price Analysis: pinned to near-term lows around 1.0730

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • AUD/NZD stuck near 1.0730 as the pair fails to find a reason to bid out of recent lows.
  • The Kiwi's strong showing across the FX markets is keeping the Aussie on the backfoot.
  • The Kiwi is the strongest performer of the major currencies, in the green against all contenders.

The AUD/NZD is testing into near-term lows around the 1.0730 level as the Aussie (AUD) struggles to find a foothold against the Kiwi (NZD) after a mid-week plunge took the pair down 1.3% from 1.0861 into new lows at 1.0720.

The AUD/NZD's recent backslide took the pair cleanly through the last swing low and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), both near 1.0800 with the 50-day SMA stuck into the midrange against the longer-term moving average.

The way is open for further declines into 1.0625 at early October's lows, provided sellers can push the pair through technical support from the mid-years low points at 1.0730 which is challenging the current bids.

The Kiwi is the single strongest currency of the majors this week, in the green against the entire major currency bloc from Monday's opening bids.

On the flip side of that, the Aussie sees a mixed showing at best, with the AUD/NZD down nine-tenths of one percent on the week.

Australian Dollar price this week

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

  USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF
USD   0.45% -0.21% -0.51% -0.37% -0.95% -1.28% -0.81%
EUR -0.45%   -0.67% -0.97% -0.84% -1.40% -1.74% -1.27%
GBP 0.22% 0.66%   -0.31% -0.16% -0.73% -1.07% -0.62%
CAD 0.52% 0.97% 0.30%   0.16% -0.43% -0.76% -0.30%
AUD 0.39% 0.84% 0.18% -0.12%   -0.55% -0.88% -0.41%
JPY 0.94% 1.39% 0.65% 0.45% 0.58%   -0.32% 0.12%
NZD 1.27% 1.71% 1.04% 0.75% 0.89% 0.34%   0.45%
CHF 0.82% 1.26% 0.60% 0.30% 0.44% -0.13% -0.46%  

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

AUD/NZD Hourly Chart

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

AUD/NZD Technical Levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.073
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.0751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0839
Daily SMA50 1.0798
Daily SMA100 1.0818
Daily SMA200 1.0807
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.084
Previous Daily Low 1.0723
Previous Weekly High 1.0888
Previous Weekly Low 1.0814
Previous Monthly High 1.093
Previous Monthly Low 1.0624
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0796
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0703
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0655
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0586
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.082
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0888
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0937

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 ahead of the US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 ahead of the US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech

The AUD/USD pair holds above the 0.6600 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Friday. However, the rebound of the US Dollar might cap the pair’s upside in the near term. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index surges to 103.50 while the US Treasury bond yield edge higher.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD suffers worst decline in months, stays below 1.0900

EUR/USD suffers worst decline in months, stays below 1.0900

EUR/USD lost almost a hundred pips on Thursday, having the worst day in months. The Euro lost ground across the board while the US Dollar had a mixed performance after US data pointed to softer inflation and a more balanced labor market.

EUR/USD News

Gold recovers its losses near $2,040, focus on US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech

Gold recovers its losses near $2,040, focus on US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech

Gold price recovers its recent losses near $2,040 during the early Asian session on Friday. The anticipation that the Federal Reserve to hold rates steady and perhaps start cutting in 2024 weighs on the US Dollar and lends some support to the USD-denominated gold.

Gold News

XRP price could springboard above the 50-day SMA to forge a path north

XRP price could springboard above the 50-day SMA to forge a path north

Ripple price could springboard on the support provided by the 50-day Simple Moving Average, to forge a path north as the cryptocurrency market remains focussed to the SEC in eagerness to find out what the closed-door meeting was all about.

Read more

Salesforce rally helps Dow Jones outpace NASDAQ, S&P 500 on Thursday

Salesforce rally helps Dow Jones outpace NASDAQ, S&P 500 on Thursday

Salesforce (CRM) is the main story on Thursday. The enterprise software company utilized artificial-intelligence-based (AI) integrations in its product suite to grow profits and revenue for the third quarter.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures