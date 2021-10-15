AUD/NZD Price Analysis: More downside below 100-day SMA near 1.0550

- AUD/NZD edges lower on Friday in the Asian trading hours.
- Upside momentum recedes upon reaching 1.0600.
- Momentum oscillators hold onto the overbought zone warn caution.
AUD/NZD is on the verge to erase weekly gains on Friday. The cross-currency pair confides in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0535, down 0.03% for the day.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD pair has been under selling pressure after testing multi-month highs above 1.0600 on Wednesday. Now, the pair retreats below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0550.
Having said that, if the price breaks the intraday low, it could test the 1.0500 horizontal support level. Now, a break beneath the ascending trendline from the lows of 1.0278 would prompt bears to capture the 1.0450 horizontal support area. Overbought Moving Average Convergence (MACD) suggests the possibility of the key 1.0400 level.
Alternatively, if the price moves higher manages to scale up beyond 100-day SMA, it could retest the 1.0590 horizontal resistance level followed by this Wednesday’s high at 1.0615. Next, AUD/NZD bulls would testify to the 1.0650 horizontal resistance level.
AUD/NZD additional levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0536
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0539
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.045
|Daily SMA50
|1.0433
|Daily SMA100
|1.0555
|Daily SMA200
|1.066
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.061
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0532
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0589
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0431
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0489
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0278
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0562
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.058
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.051
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0431
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
