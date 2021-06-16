AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls remain depressed below 1.0800

- AUD/NZD remains muted in the Asian session.
- The cross is under pressure after touching the high of 1.0816.
- Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of bears.
The AUD/NZD price edges lower on Wednesday morning in the Asian session. The cross-currency pair extends the previous session’s decline and holds onto the losses.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD trades at 1.0788, down 0.06% for the day.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating near the 1.0800 mark. The descending trendline from the high of 1.0927 acts as a barrier for the bulls.
If price breaks the intraday low, then it could instil more selling opportunities in the pair with the first target in place at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0760. The next on the bear's radar would be the 1.0740 horizontal support level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades below 50, which signifies the downside momentum in the pair. In doing so, the price action would be seen approaching the 1.0725 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if price moves higher, then AUD/NZD could retest the high of June 11 in the vicinity of the 1.0820 area. This would also coincide with the bearish sloping line.
Above this area, the bulls would attempt to recoup the levels last seen in April. The pair would seek the high of April 19 at 1.0851.
Next, the market participants will move forward to capture the 1.0875 horizontal resistance level.
AUD/NZD additional levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0786
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0729
|Daily SMA50
|1.0762
|Daily SMA100
|1.0761
|Daily SMA200
|1.0729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0806
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0769
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0817
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0714
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0851
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0792
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0827
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0848
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
