AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie stalls near 1.0800 as bearish pressure builds

The bearish outlook is underpinned by the configuration of key moving averages. Both the 30-day Exponential and Simple Moving Averages are positioned above the current price, capping any upward extension. More significantly, the 100-day and 200-day SMAs — aligned near the 1.0990 area — add longer-term resistance to the structure. The only supportive element comes from the 20-day SMA, which offers a soft floor just beneath current levels, but lacks the weight to counter the broader trend.

Technically, AUD/NZD is flashing a bearish signal. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence currently gives a soft buy signal, while the Relative Strength Index remains neutral just below the 50 line. The Stochastic RSI Fast and Average Directional Index are also neutral, indicating that despite the day’s gains, momentum remains capped and trend conviction limited.

The AUD/NZD pair edged slightly higher on Thursday, trading near the 1.0800 area as the market transitions into the Asian session. While the move shows mild intraday strength, the broader technical setup remains tilted to the downside. Mixed signals from short-term indicators clash with the clearly defined bearish structure shaped by longer-term trendlines and overhead resistance.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.