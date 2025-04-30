AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie pressured near mid-1.0800s as long-term trend weakens

The bearish bias is underpinned by the positioning of key moving averages. The 30-day Exponential and Simple Moving Averages — both sitting above current levels — are aligned with the downward tilt of the 100-day and 200-day SMAs, reinforcing resistance. The 20-day SMA is the lone short-term signal supporting buyers, but it lacks broader confirmation.

Technically, the AUD/NZD maintains a bearish outlook. The Relative Strength Index is neutral near 47, indicating a lack of conviction on either side. The MACD, however, provides a modest buy signal, which contrasts with the overall structure shaped by the moving averages. The Stochastic RSI is elevated but neutral, while the Average Directional Index sits above 35, suggesting the existing trend has strength, though directionality remains unclear in the short term.

The AUD/NZD pair is trading with a slight downside bias on Wednesday as it hovers near the mid-1.0800s, showing mild losses for the day ahead of the Asian session. While short-term signals such as the MACD offer tentative support and the RSI stays neutral, the broader picture remains pressured by a bearish trend, reinforced by declining longer-term moving averages. The pair is trading mid-range and struggling to break through overhead resistance, reflecting underlying softness in momentum.

