AUD/NZD plummets 60 pips as RBNZ matches market expectations of 50bp rate hike

- AUD/NZD pierces the key support confluence surrounding 1.1000 on RBNZ moves.
- RBNZ meets the market consensus of 50bp rate lift to 4.75%.
- Cautious optimism ahead of Fed Minutes, mixed data challenge the pair buyers.
AUD/NZD slumps nearly 60 pips to 1.0980 during early Wednesday morning in Europe as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced its much-awaited interest rate decision. In doing so, the cross-currency pair ignores geopolitical fears surrounding Chin and North Korea, as well as fears of less hawkish RBNZ move due to the natural calamities in New Zealand.
That said, the RBNZ announced its 10th rate hike as the policymakers struggle to tame the inflation fears, cutting benchmark rate by 0.50% to 4.75%. Following the RBNZ decision, the quarterly Rate Statement said, “There are early signs of lessening price pressures.” The same should challenge the AUD/NZD bears.
Elsewhere, comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian President Vladimir Putin were the top catalysts that weigh on the market sentiment. That said, the US Secretary of State Blinked said the United States suspects China is considering providing military support to Russia. On the same line are the market concerns of the US-Taiwan trade deal. On the other hand, Russia suspended its nuclear arms treaty with the US and pledged to maintain its military actions in Ukraine.
Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his state of the nation address to Russia’s Federal Assembly while speaking to both houses of parliament on Tuesday. During the speech, Russian President Putin clearly mentioned, “Our task is to lead our economy to new frontiers,” which in turn highlights further geopolitical tension surrounding Ukraine. On the same line, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, “US and allies plan new sanctions this week to continue to isolate Russia over the war in Ukraine.”
Amid these plays, the US 10-year and two-year treasury bond yields seesaw around the three-month highs marked the previous day while S&P 500 Futures print mild gains despite Wall Street’s negative closing.
Having witnessed the initial reaction of the RBNZ’s move, the AUD/NZD pair traders should concentrate on the risk catalysts, mainly surrounding China and Russia, for clear directions. Should the geopolitical woes keep hunting the market’s optimism, the quote may witness further downside.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the convergence of the 200-DMA and a two-month-old ascending support line, around 1.1000 by the press time, becomes necessary for the AUD/NZD bears to retake control. Meanwhile,
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1026
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.1039
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0974
|Daily SMA50
|1.0838
|Daily SMA100
|1.0887
|Daily SMA200
|1.1003
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1082
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1035
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0929
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1039
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1008
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0976
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0939
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD jumps to near 0.6240 as RBNZ hikes OCR by 50 bps to 4.75%
The NZD/USD pair has witnessed a significant buying interest as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has adopted a hawkish tone on interest rates. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has hiked the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%.
AUD/USD: Further downside past 0.6850 hinges on weekly support line break
AUD/USD remains sidelined near 0.6860, printing mild gains as bears take a breather following the biggest daily slump since the last Wednesday. Even so, the Aussie pair keeps the previous week’s retreat from a downward-sloping resistance line from February 02, as well as the 50-SMA, amid a bearish MACD signal.
Gold awaits Federal Reserve Minutes inside falling wedge
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower grounds near $1,835, following a two-day downtrend, as markets await the key Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes during early Wednesday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A trend-surfers market
The crypto market is witnessing considerable resistance ear current price levels. Although skepticism has run hot during the uptrend, it may finally be time for bulls to begin securing profit.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The US Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) January 31 - February 1 policy meeting at 19:00 GMT, on Wednesday, February 22.