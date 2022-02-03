AUD/NZD forms a bearish-engulfing candle around weekly tops, as bears eye 1.0700 ahead of RBA’s SoMP

- The Australian dollar weakened vs. the kiwi, attributed to central bank policy divergence.
- On Friday at 00:30 GMT, the RBA will release its Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP), with its updated forecasts.
- AUD/NZD is downward biased in the near term, as bears eye the 1.0700 figure.
The AUD/NZD retreats from a weekly high at 1.0770 during the day to 1.0715 at the time of writing. On Thursday, the FX complex benefitted risk-sensitive currencies, though, in the pair, the NZD was in charge.
The Australian dollar was on the wrong foot on Thursday. In part, RBA’s stubbornness to push back hiking rates despite ending the Quantitative Easing (QE) program boosts the NZD, which is on its way for the third consecutive rate hike in each of the last three RBNZ meetings. Central bank policy divergence between the RBA and the RBNZ would favor the latter.
In the meantime, at 00:30 GMT, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would unveil its State of Monetary Policy (SoMP) report to update its forecasts, and that would provide AUD/NZD traders some impetus if it gives any hawkish signal. Market participants widely expect it to maintain a dovish stance.
Meanwhile, the economic docket for New Zealand just featured Building Permits for December on its monthly reading. The figures came in line with the previous reading, up 0.6%.
AUD/NZD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/NZD remains upward biased, though it faced strong resistance around 1.0770 on Thursday, at the beginning of the Asian session, a level that could not be recovered through the day. That said, the AUD/NZD pair formed a bearish engulfing candle pattern that covers the price action of the last two trading days.
That said, the AUD/NZD in the near term is downward biased, and its first support would be 1.0700. A breach of the latter would expose January 28 daily low at 1.0655, followed by the January 24 cycle low at 1.0632.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.0759
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.066
|Daily SMA50
|1.0591
|Daily SMA100
|1.0511
|Daily SMA200
|1.0566
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.077
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0722
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0626
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0761
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0519
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.074
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0799
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
