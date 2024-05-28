- AUD/NZD cleared daily losses, reaching 1.0852 during Tuesday's session despite soft Australian data.
- Following weak Australian data, the markets anticipate dovish moves from the RBA which may weigh on the Aussie.
- Investors await New Zealand's May ANZ business survey, which could impact the expectations on the next RBNZ policies.
The AUD/NZD is currently trading with slight gains, as market participants digest recent figures from Australia and look forward to ANZ data from New Zealand.
In Australia, Retail sales for April came in slightly under expectations at 0.1% MoM, following a 0.4% decline in March. This lackluster performance could influence the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policies and might prompt it to take a more dovish approach, taking off the table a rate hike after its New Zealander peer, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) revived that discussion recently.
On the Kiwis, the anticipation in New Zealand is centered on the ANZ business survey data for May to be released during the upcoming Asian session. Depending on the results, this could sway the betting on the RBNZ's upcoming monetary policy decisions. While officials have hinted at a potential rate cut, market predictions continue to bet on a first cut to occur in Q4.
AUD/NZD technical analysis
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) maintains its position in negative territory. This is fortified by the red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram, confirming a continued downward momentum.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Nevertheless, the pair trades above its 100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), suggesting a medium-to-long uptrend. However, with the AUD/NZD standing below the 20-day SMA, it highlights a dominance for the short-term.
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0826
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0823
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0942
|Daily SMA50
|1.0921
|Daily SMA100
|1.0813
|Daily SMA200
|1.0808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0841
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0817
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0944
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0819
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0857
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0832
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below
AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation
EUR/USD pulled back sharply on Wednesday, falling back to the 1.0800 handle after broad risk appetite evaporated. The pair is trading firmly into technical resistance as investors gear up for a batch of mid-tier European economic indicators on Thursday, followed by an update to US quarterly GDP growth.
Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340
Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Bitcoin outlook: Near-term bias to remain bullish above 66K
Bitcoin stands at the back foot following repeated failure to clear psychological 70K barrier, though near-term action is still holding within a range (66915/71933), part of larger consolidation below new record high and moving in a sideways mode.
The People's Bank of China says, “Don't worry, be happy”
The Dollar rebounds on Tuesday, but Gold & Silver ignore the Dollar move. Good Day... And a Wonderful Wednesday to you! Well, it did indeed look as though my beloved Cardinals were dragging the line in Monday's game