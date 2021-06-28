AUD/NZD: Bearish amid RBA-RBNZ monetary policy divergence – Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley remain neutral on NZD/USD while maintaining a bearish view on AUD/NZD amid RBA-RBNZ monetary policy divergence.
Key quotes
“We are neutral on NZD/USD still but risks are increasingly skewed to the downside as the chances of a broader-based USD rally are rising. “
“We continue to like AUD/NZD shorts as a structural expression of RBA-RBNZ policy divergence as the RBNZ's "Great Hawkish Shift" should continue over time.”
“We might consider re-entering NZD longs at a future date should the currency weaken enough which would render risk/reward sufficiently attractive, though we are not yet at that point especially if the positioning is likely to adjust further.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 as US dollar turns south
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1950, as the US dollar eases despite a cautious market mood. Traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
Gold: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.