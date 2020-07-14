AUD/JPY: Under pressure following overnight losses on Wall Street weigh

- AUD/JPY drops as risk sentiment sours and lifts Japanese yen.
- US stocks dropped on Monday on virus concerns and US-China tensions.
- Upbeat Aussie data restrict losses in AUD/JPY near 74.35.
The anti-risk yen is drawing bids during Tuesday’s Asian trading hours and pushing AUD/JPY lower. The pair is currently trading at 74.38, representing a 0.11% drop on the day.
Risk sentiment sours
The US stocks fell on Monday, with the S&P 500 losing almost 1%, on concerns the rising number of new coronavirus cases were stalling reopening plans in California. Additional bearish pressure stemmed from an increase in tensions with China.
As per the latest reports, the US administration has rejected China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea.
And yet the risk-off tone in the US equities and the US-China tensions may not be the only reason for the decline in the AUD/JPY. The number of new cases in Australia are also rising and could be weighing over the Aussie dollar.
So far, however, the downside has been restricted near 74.30, possibly due to the upbeat Aussie data released at 01:30 GMT. National Bank of Australia’s Business Confidence rose to 1 in June from the previous month’s print of -20. Similarly, the Business Conditions Index jumped to -7 from -24.
Looking forward, the US-China tensions and the lingering virus concerns may keep equities on the defensive and the yen better bid. At press time, however, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.15% rise.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|74.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.11
|Daily SMA50
|72.71
|Daily SMA100
|70.28
|Daily SMA200
|72.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.01
|Previous Daily Low
|74.19
|Previous Weekly High
|75.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.98
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.