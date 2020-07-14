AUD/JPY: Under pressure following overnight losses on Wall Street weigh

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/JPY drops as risk sentiment sours and lifts Japanese yen. 
  • US stocks dropped on Monday on virus concerns and US-China tensions. 
  • Upbeat Aussie data restrict losses in AUD/JPY near 74.35.

The anti-risk yen is drawing bids during Tuesday’s Asian trading hours and pushing AUD/JPY lower. The pair is currently trading at 74.38, representing a 0.11% drop on the day. 

Risk sentiment sours

The US stocks fell on Monday, with the S&P 500 losing almost 1%, on concerns the rising number of new coronavirus cases were stalling reopening plans in California. Additional bearish pressure stemmed from an increase in tensions with China. 

As per the latest reports, the US administration has rejected China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea. 

And yet the risk-off tone in the US equities and the US-China tensions may not be the only reason for the decline in the AUD/JPY. The number of new cases in Australia are also rising and could be weighing over the Aussie dollar. 

So far, however, the downside has been restricted near 74.30, possibly due to the upbeat Aussie data released at 01:30 GMT. National Bank of Australia’s Business Confidence rose to 1 in June from the previous month’s print of -20. Similarly, the Business Conditions Index jumped to -7 from -24. 

Looking forward, the US-China tensions and the lingering virus concerns may keep equities on the defensive and the yen better bid. At press time, however, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.15% rise. 

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 74.38
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 74.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.11
Daily SMA50 72.71
Daily SMA100 70.28
Daily SMA200 72.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.01
Previous Daily Low 74.19
Previous Weekly High 75.16
Previous Weekly Low 73.98
Previous Monthly High 76.79
Previous Monthly Low 71.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

