AUD/JPY is flashing red below 75.00 in Asia.

China’s retail sales and industrial production data is due for release at 02:00 GMT.

A below-forecast data could add to the bearish tone around AUD/JPY.

AUD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity ahead of China’s retail sales and industrial production release.

The currency pair is currently trading at 74.89, having hit a high of 74.97 earlier today. More importantly, the cross is sitting closer to 74.77 hit yesterday. That was the lowest level since early January.

China data due at 02:00 GMT is expected to show the consumer spending as represented by retail sales rose at an annualised rate of 8.1% in May. Meanwhile, industrial production is forecasted to rise 5.5% year-on-year in May.

An above-forecast China data, particularly industrial production, could bode well for the AUD and other commodity currencies and riskier assets.

However, if the data misses estimates, then the AUD/JPY could print a fresh 5.5-month low below 74.77.

Technical levels

AUD/JPY Overview Today last price 74.89 Today Daily Change -0.07 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 74.96 Trends Daily SMA20 75.61 Daily SMA50 77.33 Daily SMA100 78.07 Daily SMA200 79.18 Levels Previous Daily High 75.29 Previous Daily Low 74.77 Previous Weekly High 75.91 Previous Weekly Low 74.96 Previous Monthly High 78.72 Previous Monthly Low 75.08 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.97 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.09 Daily Pivot Point S1 74.72 Daily Pivot Point S2 74.49 Daily Pivot Point S3 74.2 Daily Pivot Point R1 75.24 Daily Pivot Point R2 75.53 Daily Pivot Point R3 75.76



