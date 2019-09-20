AUD/JPY technical analysis: Bear flag breakdown on hourly chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/JPY's hourly chart shows a bear flag breakdown, a bearish continuation pattern. 
  • The pair risks falling to 72.30 in the next day or two amid increasing dovish RBA expectations. 

AUD/JPY is looking south with the hourly chart reporting a bear flag breakdown. 

That pattern indicates the sell-off from Sept. 18's high near 74.20 has resumed and the pair could drop to 72.30 (target as per the measured move method). 

The bearish case would weaken if the pair rises above 73.50 (Flag's high), although, as of now, that looks unlikely, as the probability of Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cutting rates by 25 basis points in October has increased sharply in the last 24 hours. 

Notably, the National Bank of Australia (NAB), Commonwealth Bank, National Bank of Australia (NAB) have joined Westpac in predicting a rate cut in October. Prior to Thursday's dismal Aussie jobs report, most banks excluding Westpac were predicting a rate cut in November. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 73.23
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 73.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.82
Daily SMA50 73.31
Daily SMA100 74.48
Daily SMA200 76.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.09
Previous Daily Low 73.12
Previous Weekly High 74.5
Previous Weekly Low 73.03
Previous Monthly High 74.87
Previous Monthly Low 69.97
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Inverted hammer on daily chart highlights 50-day SMA, 38.2% Fibo.

EUR/USD: Inverted hammer on daily chart highlights 50-day SMA, 38.2% Fibo.

EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1050 during early Friday. The pair formed an ‘inverted hammer” candle while following the daily chart, which in turn favors the upside towards 1.1110/13 resistance-confluence.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 3-week-old resistance-line questions 100-DMA breakout

GBP/USD: 3-week-old resistance-line questions 100-DMA breakout

Successful trading beyond 100-day simple moving average (DMA) fails to lend much strength to the GBP/USD pair as it struggles around 1.2520 during Friday morning. A rising trend-line since August-end, seems to challenge buyers.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears eyeing break below 107.45

USD/JPY: Bears eyeing break below 107.45

USD/JPY trades modestly flat, with the bias leaning to the downside, as we wind down into the close for the week following a data-heavy number of sessions which have left more questions unanswered and the outlook murky. 

USD/JPY News

Gold holds on to recovery gains amid trade/political pessimism

Gold holds on to recovery gains amid trade/political pessimism

In addition to bouncing off multi-month-old rising trend-line, Gold gains support form recently downbeat trade/political headlines while taking the bids to $1,500 during Friday’s Asian session.

Gold News

Markets unmoved by Fed cut and pause

Markets unmoved by Fed cut and pause

The Federal Reserve’s latest twist in monetary policy, reducing the fed funds for a second time in two months and then pausing for instructions has left markets without a clear direction on interest rates. Equites ended mixed.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures