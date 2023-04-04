AUD/JPY seesaws around three-week high of 90.00 as RBA rate hike seems a close call

- AUD/JPY makes rounds to multi-day high after rising the most in seven weeks the previous day.
- Sluggish yields, light calendar amplify pre-RBA anxiety as traders remain divided over the Aussie central bank’s next move.
- RBA may offer 0.25% rate hike amid a close call.
- Focus on Rate Statement due to chatters of pause in rate hikes.
AUD/JPY grinds higher around the 90.00 round figure as it portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision on early Tuesday.
The cross-currency pair, also known as the risk-barometer, rallied the most in seven weeks the previous day as traders brace for the dovish RBA hike and ignored inflation fears emanating from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, move.
It’s worth noting that the downbeat yields and mixed data from China and Australia also failed to stop the AUD/JPY bulls the previous day amid cautious optimism in the market. On Monday, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped in the last four consecutive days to 3.42% at the latest while the two-year counterpart marked a two-day downtrend in the last to 3.97%.
That said, Australia’s TD Securities Inflation eased to 0.3% MoM and 5.7% YoY for March versus 0.4% and 6.3% respective priors. Further, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for March drops to 50.0 from 51.6 prior and 51.7 market forecasts.
On the other hand, Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturing Index for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, a closely observed output guide by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), eased to 1.0 from 7.0 previous readings and 3.0 expected. On the other hand, Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for March improved to 49.2 from 48.6 previous. However, the below-50 figure suggests a contraction in private manufacturing activities.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures struggle for clear directions after Wall Street closed mixed.
Looking ahead, the AUD/JPY traders should carefully watch signals for the RBA’s next moves amid a close call of announcing 25 basis points (bps) of a rate hike. Even if the Aussie central bank announces the rate hike, the bears could sneak in if the RBA Statement utters a policy pivot.
Also read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: To pause or not to pause
Technical analysis
Although a one-week-old ascending support line, around 89.00, puts a floor under the AUD/JPY price, the buyers need to cross the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) hurdle of around 90.00 to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|89.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.7
|Daily SMA50
|90.6
|Daily SMA100
|90.96
|Daily SMA200
|92.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.06
|Previous Daily Low
|88.56
|Previous Weekly High
|89.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.67
|Previous Monthly High
|92.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|86.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further upside hinges on 0.6820 breakout and RBA
AUD/USD aptly portrays the pre-RBA anxiety as it makes rounds to 0.6780-85 during early Tuesday, following the strongest daily run-up since early January.
EUR/USD bulls could be throwing in the towel at key resistance
EURUSD was last seen flat at 1.0894, having gained more than 0.5% on Monday but meeting resistance as the bulls start to move out. The sluggish U.S. economic data weighed on the greenback on Monday which enabled the euro to rally strongly.
Gold traces dicey yields below $2,000 as Federal Reserve rate hikes appear difficult
Gold price remains sluggish around $1,985 during early Tuesday, following a positive start to the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) weeks. The yellow metal’s latest inaction could be linked to a light calendar and lack of major data/events.
Twitter updates website logo to Shiba Inu dog as Dogecoin surges 30%, a new bull run for meme coins?
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has updated the social media platform's website logo to a Shiba Inu dog. The development catapulted Dogecoin price by 30% to reclaim December highs around $0.107 before a brief reversal.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: To pause or not to pause Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on April 4. The RBA has been raising the Cash Rate Target since March 2022 and, during the last five meetings, opted for 25 bps hikes. Back in February 2022, the rate was 0.1% and now stands at 3.6%.