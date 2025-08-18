AUD/JPY rises above 96.00 amid uncertain BoJ outlook, easing RBA rate cut odds

The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.

Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock stated last week that current forecasts suggest the cash rate may need to be reduced to ensure price stability. However, Bullock emphasized the Board’s meeting-by-meeting approach and refrained from making any commitments on rate moves should financial markets experience a bout of volatility.

The AUD/JPY cross also draw support from improved Australian Dollar (AUD) following an upbeat jobs data for July. The recent employment figures eased concerns about a weakening labor market, lessening the urgency for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to continue with another rate cut in September.

Meanwhile, Japanese officials dismissed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s claim that the Bank of Japan is 'behind the curve,' framing it as pressure to hike rates . However, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda maintained caution, stressing underlying inflation remains below the 2% target.

Japan’s economy outpaced forecasts in the second quarter, lifted by net exports despite headwinds from US tariffs. Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa stated on Friday that the economy is recovering modestly. However, Akazawa highlighted that risks from US trade policies could weigh on domestic growth, while rising prices could dampen consumer sentiment and hurt private consumption.

AUD/JPY appreciates after registering losses in the previous two consecutive sessions, trading around 96.10 during the Asian hours on Monday. The currency cross gains ground as the Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles amid ongoing uncertainty over the likely timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.