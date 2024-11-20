AUD/JPY rises above 101.00 due to rising doubts over BoJ rate hikes

AUD/JPY gains ground due to increased uncertainty surrounding the BoJ policy outlook.

The AUD appreciated as the RBA Meeting Minutes emphasized the importance of maintaining a restrictive monetary policy.

The risk-sensitive AUD could have faced challenges due to the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

AUD/JPY extends its winning streak for the third successive session, trading around 101.20 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. This upside of the AUD/JPY cross is attributed to the tepid Japanese Yen (JPY) amid uncertainty surrounding the timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

On Tuesday, Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato emphasized the need for stable currency behavior in line with economic fundamentals, expressing increased vigilance over foreign exchange movements. Kato reiterated that the ministry would take necessary actions to manage excessive forex fluctuations.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) remains stable following the interest rate decision by China, Australia's close trading partner. The People's Bank of China (PBoC) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.1% for November.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers stated that "tumbling iron ore prices and a softening labor market have impacted government revenue." following his Ministerial Statement on the economy on Wednesday. Chalmers outlined Australia's tough fiscal outlook, citing the weakening of China, a key trading partner, and the slowdown in the job market as contributing factors.

The upside of the AUD/JPY cross could be limited as the risk-sensitive AUD could have faced challenges as Ukraine deployed US-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory for the first time, signaling a significant escalation on the 1,000th day of the conflict. However, market anxieties lessened somewhat when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reassured that the government would take all necessary measures to avert a nuclear war.