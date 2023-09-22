AUD/JPY remains on the defensive below 95.00 amid the cautious mood, all eyes on BoJ rate decision

The AUD/JPY cross remains under selling pressure and trades in negative territory for the second consecutive day during the early Asian session on Friday. At the press time, the cross is up 0.03% on the day at 94.71. The latest data on Friday showed that the preliminary S&P Global Australian Services PMI posted 50.5 in September, improved from 47.8 in August. On the other hand, the Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.2 from 49.6 in the previous reading. The Composite Index was also improved from 48.0 to 50.2. The mixed Australian economic data fail to boost the Aussie as investors turn to a cautious mood ahead of the highly-anticipated Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision . On the Japanese Yen front, BoJ is widely expected to keep its short-term interest rate target of -0.1% and its 10-year bond yield target of around 0%. The Japanese central bank has previously declared that monetary policy shifts would not be considered until local wage and inflation data meet its projections. Markets are eager to see whether Governor Kazuo Ueda would deliver any fresh signals regarding the timing of a policy move and other tweaks to its Yield Curve Control (YCC) during his post-meeting press conference. About the data, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August came in at 3.2% YoY from 3.3% in July. Additionally, the National CPI ex Fresh Food improved from 3.0% in July to 3.1% in August, whereas the National CPI ex Food, Energy came in at 4.3% compared to 4.3% in previous readings. Market participants will closely watch the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision due later on Friday. This event could trigger the volatility in the market and give a clear direction to the AUD/JPY cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.