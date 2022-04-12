AUD/JPY pushes to fresh weekly highs amid risk-on flows & commodity strength, eyes annual highs above 94.00

- AUD/JPY rallied on Tuesday as the Aussie benefitted from risk-on flows, rising commodity prices and strong domestic data.
- The pair hit fresh weekly highs at 93.80 and bulls are eyeing a test of annual highs above 94.00.
A significant improvement in the market’s appetite for risk which has seen US and global equity markets turn higher in wake of the latest not as hot as feared US inflation figures has given the Aussie in recent trade. AUD/JPY recently pushed to a fresh weekly high to the north of Monday’s highs in the 93.60s to briefly touch 93.80.
At current levels in the 93.60s, it trades with gains of around 0.7%, having already seen a healthy rebound from earlier session sub-93.00 lows, with the Aussie benefitting from strength across global commodity markets and in the afterglow of strong business survey data released during the Asia Pacific session.
For reference, NAB’s Business Conditions index in March jumped to 18 from 9 in February, its highest since July 2021, while the Business Confidence index rose to 16 from 13. The improvement in risk appetite and upside in commodity prices has got some bulls eyeing a breakout above recent highs just above 94.00.
Indeed, looking at AUD/JPY price action over the last few weeks, it does seem to be forming an ascending triangle, which typically signals an upcoming bullish breakout. But a downturn in yields in the US in wake of the latest inflation report is offering the yen some respite.
For AUD/JPY to break above 94.00 and hit fresh year-to-date highs, yields may have to regain some of their recent upside bias, alongside a continuation of the current more risk-friendly flows in equities and commodities. Domestic Australian fundamentals could also be a catalyst for upside; the March labour market report is out during Thursday’s Asia Pacific session and, if sufficiently strong, could further boost conviction that the RBA will begin hiking by the end of H2 2022.
AUD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|92.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.89
|Daily SMA50
|86.31
|Daily SMA100
|84.15
|Daily SMA200
|83.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.62
|Previous Daily Low
|92.47
|Previous Weekly High
|94.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.58
|Previous Monthly High
|94.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stuggles to hold above 1.0900
EUR/USD has staged a rebound as the greenback lost interest after the US inflation data, which showed that the Core CPI rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in March. The pair, however, lost its recovery momentum after rising above 1.0900 and erased its daily gains.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.3050
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.3050 area with the immediate reaction to the US inflation figures. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged higher to 6.5% in March vs 6.6% expected.
Gold spikes to fresh multi-week high, above $1,970 post-US CPI
A combination of supporting factors pushed spot gold to a fresh multi-week high on Tuesday. The US CPI accelerated to 8.5% and boosted the metal’s appeal as a hedge against inflation. Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and further extended support.
Ripple will jump back to $1
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI shoots down hawks as equities bounce
The CPI data from the US just released should at least provide some relief to markets. While broadly in line and a little better in the core number, investors have been conditioned to expect the worst now from inflation figures.