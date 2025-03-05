AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Rises above 93.50, next barrier appears at nine-day EMA

- AUD/JPY could target the psychological support level at 93.00.
- The 14-day RSI is positioned above the 30 mark, reinforcing the prevailing bearish bias.
- The pair tests the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 93.95
AUD/JPY extends its gains for the second consecutive day, trading around 93.60 during Asian hours on Wednesday. However, a technical review of the daily chart reveals the pair remains within a descending channel, signaling a persistent bearish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 30 level, reinforcing the prevailing bearish bias. Furthermore, the AUD/JPY cross continues to trade below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating weaker short-term price momentum.
The AUD/JPY cross may first test the psychological support level at 93.00, followed by the lower boundary of the descending channel at 92.00. A decisive break below this channel could strengthen the bearish bias, potentially pushing the pair toward the 90.13 region—the lowest level since May 2023, last observed on August 5, 2024.
On the upside, the AUD/JPY cross faces its first resistance at the nine-day EMA of 93.95. A breakout above this level could strengthen short-term price momentum, paving the way for a move toward the upper boundary of the descending channel at the psychological level of 96.00, followed by the 50-day EMA at 96.10.
AUD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.12%
|-0.05%
|0.48%
|-0.33%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|0.19%
|EUR
|0.12%
|0.07%
|0.57%
|-0.21%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.31%
|GBP
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.50%
|-0.27%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.24%
|JPY
|-0.48%
|-0.57%
|-0.50%
|-0.80%
|-0.46%
|-0.46%
|-0.28%
|CAD
|0.33%
|0.21%
|0.27%
|0.80%
|0.34%
|0.34%
|0.52%
|AUD
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.05%
|0.46%
|-0.34%
|0.01%
|0.18%
|NZD
|-0.02%
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|0.46%
|-0.34%
|-0.01%
|0.18%
|CHF
|-0.19%
|-0.31%
|-0.24%
|0.28%
|-0.52%
|-0.18%
|-0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
