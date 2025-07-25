AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Remains below 97.00, support appears at nine-day EMA

- AUD/JPY may find primary resistance at the six-month high of 97.40.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains above the 50 mark, strengthening bullish bias.
- The nine-day EMA of 96.50 appears at the immediate support.
AUD/JPY edges lower after two days of losses, trading around 96.90 during the Asian hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the currency cross remains within the ascending channel pattern, suggesting a prevailing bullish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is remaining above the 50 mark, strengthening bullish sentiment. Additionally, the AUD/JPY cross is positioned above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating short-term price momentum is stronger.
On the upside, the AUD/JPY cross may target the six-month high at 97.40, which was recorded on July 15, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 98.00. A successful breach above the channel could reinforce the bullish bias and prompt the currency cross to approach the psychological level of 99.00.
The AUD/JPY cross may find immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 96.51, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 96.10. A successful break below the channel would weaken the short-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the currency cross to target the 50-day EMA at 94.96.
AUD/JPY: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|0.15%
|0.09%
|0.17%
|0.38%
|0.15%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|0.14%
|0.24%
|0.10%
|0.03%
|GBP
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.10%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|0.22%
|0.07%
|-0.00%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|-0.14%
|0.01%
|-0.08%
|0.25%
|-0.02%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|-0.38%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.22%
|-0.25%
|-0.13%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|0.13%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|0.17%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
