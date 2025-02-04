AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Key upside barrier emerges near 97.00

- AUD/JPY gains traction to around 96.20 in Tuesday’s early European session, up 0.53% on the day.
- The cross keeps the negative outlook below the 100-period EMA with the bearish RSI indicator.
- The initial support level is seen at 95.05; the key upside barrier to watch is 97.00.
The AUD/JPY cross attracts some buyers to near 96.20 during the early European session on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump's decision to delay plans to impose trade tariffs on Canada and Mexico weighs on the safe-haven currency like the Japanese Yen (JPY). Nonetheless, the upside for the pair might be limited amid rising bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could consider a rate cut in February.
Technically, the bearish outlook of AUD/JPY remains in place as the cross remains capped below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart. Furthermore, the downward momentum is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is located below the midline, suggesting that the path of least resistance is to the downside.
The lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 95.05 acts as an initial support level for the cross. A decisive break below the mentioned level could expose 94.62, the low of February 3. Further south, the next contention level is seen at the 94.00 psychological mark.
On the bright side, the key resistance level for AUD/JPY emerges near 97.00, representing the 100-period EMA and the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and round figure. Sustained trading above this level could pave the way to 97.95, the high of January 14. Extended gains could see the next hurdle at 98.34, the high of January 22.
AUD/JPY 4-hour chart
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.0300 amid mounting trade tensions
EUR/USD trades with sizeable losses near 1.0300 in early Europe on Tuesday. The pair loses ground on renewed haven demand for the US Dollar as China retaliates to US tariffs with counter-tariffs, hitting risk sentiment. Markets remain wary of potential US tariffs on the Euro area.
AUD/USD battles 0.6200 on US-Sino trade war fears
AUD/USD trades at around 0.6200 in the European morning on Tuesday, pausing its recovery. US President Trump tariffs on China kick off while Beijing retaliates with counter-tariffs, fuelling trade war fears. Aggressive RBA rate cut bets also add to the weight on the Aussie.
Gold price edges lower amid the emergence of USD dip-buying; downside seems cushioned
Gold price consolidates its recent strong gains to a record high touched on Monday. Rebounding US bond yields and a modest USD uptick cap gains for the commodity. Worries about Trump's tariffs and inflation concerns lend support to the XAU/USD.
Pepe Price Forecast: Recent dips liquidate over $20 million in leverage trades
Pepe hovers around $0.000010 on Tuesday after falling more than 23% the previous week. The recent correction in the frog-based meme coin has liquidated over $20 million in two days. Moreover, on-chain metrics show weakness as PEPE’s funding rates are negative.
Seven Fundamentals for the week: Trump's opening salvo in a trade war casts shadow over Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
The wrecking ball is here. As US President Donald Trump celebrates two weeks at the White House, the only asset praying in markets is the US Dollar in response to tariffs. This story is set to dominate the week, with occasional attention given to the BoE and the buildup to NFP.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.