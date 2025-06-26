AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Hovers around 94.50, finds initial support at nine-day EMA

- AUD/JPY may approach the upper boundary of the ascending channel of 95.50.
- Bullish bias strengthens as the 14-day RSI is positioned above the 50 mark.
- The nine-day EMA at 94.26 acts as the immediate support.
AUD/JPY inches lower after registering over 0.50% gains in the previous session, trading around 94.50 during the Asian hours on Thursday. As per the technical analysis of the daily chart, the currency cross continues to move upwards within an ascending channel pattern, indicating a persistent bullish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, strengthening the bullish bias. Additionally, the AUD/JPY cross is positioned above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting short-term price momentum is stronger.
On the upside, the AUD/JPY cross could explore the area around the upper boundary of the ascending channel of 95.50, followed by the four-month high of 95.75, which was recorded on March 18. A breach above this crucial resistance zone could reinforce the bullish bias and support the currency cross to target the psychological level of 96.00.
The AUD/JPY cross may target the primary support at the nine-day EMA of 94.26. A successful break below this level would weaken the short-term price momentum and prompt the currency cross to target the 50-day EMA at 93.50, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 93.00. Further decline below this crucial support zone would cause the emergence of the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the currency cross to approach the two-month low at 91.50, which was recorded on May 1.
AUD/JPY: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.19%
|-0.31%
|-0.26%
|-0.06%
|-0.25%
|-0.21%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.19%
|-0.06%
|-0.12%
|0.15%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|GBP
|0.31%
|0.06%
|-0.06%
|0.22%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.14%
|JPY
|0.26%
|0.12%
|0.06%
|0.24%
|0.07%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|CAD
|0.06%
|-0.15%
|-0.22%
|-0.24%
|-0.16%
|-0.24%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.25%
|0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.16%
|-0.07%
|0.13%
|NZD
|0.21%
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|0.24%
|0.07%
|0.17%
|CHF
|0.14%
|-0.08%
|-0.14%
|-0.16%
|0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
