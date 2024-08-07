AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls attempt to take control, encouraged by oversold conditions

- The AUD/JPY bulls have pushed the pair higher, aiming to close the bullish engulfing pattern higher.
- The pair extended its gains but faced resistance at 96.50.
- The RSI and MACD indicate bullish momentum is building.
On Wednesday's session, the AUD/JPY pair rose by 1.80% to 95.90 continuing the upward momentum after the trend reversal of early August. The pair has extended its gains and now faces resistance at 96.50. However, the pair seems to have entered a consolidation period, and the bears remain in control.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 18, indicating an oversold condition. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing decreasing red bars, and the recovery of the RSI indicates a loss of bearish momentum.
AUD/JPY daily chart
The AUD/JPY pair is currently trading below its 20,100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which confirms an overall bearish outlook. A break below the 94.60 level could open the door to a further decline, with the next major support level at 94.00. On the upside, the pair faces resistance at 96.00 - 96.50. A break above might improve somewhat the negative outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains its constructive outlook and looks at 0.6600
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s bullish attempt on Wednesday, coming in just short of the 0.6580 zone while refocusing its attention to the key resistance area at the 200-day SMA near the 0.6600 barrier.
EUR/USD meets firm contention near 1.0900
Further gains in the US Dollar prompted EUR/USD to add to the previous day’s retracement and revisit the 1.0900 neighbourhood, where quite a decent contention appears to have emerged so far.
Gold stabilized just ahead of $2,400
Gold stages a rebound and looks to stabilize at around $2,400 after closing the first two days of the week deep in negative territory. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be limiting XAU/USD's upside ahead of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
XRP breaks past $0.50 even as Ripple traders dumped holdings at nearly $40 million in losses
Ripple (XRP) made a comeback above key support at $0.50 after the recent correction in the crypto market. On-chain data shows traders losing interest in the altcoin after a massive sell-off event on August 5.
Calmer atmosphere prevails in stock markets
Stock markets continue to calm after Monday’s madness, while a slump in US oil inventories shows there is nothing with American oil demand following Friday’s shock job numbers, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.