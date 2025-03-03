AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Volatile session sees gains erased as key support holds

- AUD/JPY saw a choppy session, briefly rising to 94.00 before retreating back toward 93.00.
- The pair remains near its lowest levels since mid-September, with indicators suggesting potential consolidation.
- Key support holds around 93.00, while resistance at 94.00 remains a hurdle for bulls.
The AUD/JPY pair experienced a volatile trading session, initially climbing towards 94.00 before reversing and retreating back near 93.00. This price action highlights continued uncertainty in the market, with sellers stepping in at higher levels to cap bullish attempts. Despite the intraday fluctuations, the pair remains near multi-month lows, suggesting that bearish sentiment still lingers.
From a technical standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in a near-oversold zone, reflecting weak upside momentum. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram prints flat red bars, signaling a pause in selling pressure but no decisive shift toward bullish control.
Looking ahead, the pair is currently testing support around 93.00, a key level that has held so far. A break below this area could intensify losses, exposing 92.50 as the next downside target. On the upside, resistance at 94.00 continues to limit bullish advances. A decisive push above this level could encourage buyers and open the door toward 94.50.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks bid ahead of RBA Minutes
Finally, AUD/USD managed to regain a small smile on Monday and retested the 0.6250 zone after six consecutive days of losses, all against the backdrop of a sharp pullback in the US Dollar and ahead of the release of the RBA Minutes.
EUR/USD meets some resistance just above 1.0500
EUR/USD reversed part of the recent leg lower and surpassed the 1.0500 barrier in response to the intense and renewed selling pressure hitting the US Dollar on Monday, all amid a solid recovery in the risk complex.
Gold battling to recover the $2,900 mark
Gold continues to pull away from the multi-week low it set near $2,830 on Friday and trades above $2,880 in the second half of the day on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy and retreating US yields after weak PMI data support XAU/USD.
Bitcoin drops under $90,000, are institutions truly long BTC?
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a high of $94,416 early on Monday before erasing newfound gains and dropping under $90,000 support.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Angst rises ahead of tariff deadline and full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
A reality show in the White House – the world is still digesting the dressing down of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, but markets have to focus on other actions of US President Donald Trump: tariffs. The dramas come in a week of top-tier data. It is time to fasten your seatbelts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.