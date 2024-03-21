  • AUD/JPY nears 100.00 after strong Australian job data.
  • Above Ichimoku Cloud, moving averages hint bullish trend.
  • Resistance at 100.17, 101.00, with 102.84, 2014’s swing high as next target.
  • Correction might pull to 99.05 and retreat deeper to 98.53, but bullish sentiment prevails.

The AUD/JPY is virtually unchanged on Thursday in late trading during the North American session. At the time of writing, the pair is 99.62 shy of the 100.00 figure after hitting a ten-year high of 100.17 on positive Aussie jobs data.

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook.

The AUD/JPY daily chart suggests the cross is upward biased, though today’s price action indicates neither buyers nor sellers are gaining the battle. The pair surged past the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), signaling a strong uptrend, reinforced by the price exchanging hands above both the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen levels.

The slope of the Senkou Span A aims higher, indicating that further upside is seen. The 100.00 figure is the key resistance level. Once cleared, the next stop would be 100.17 and the 101.00 figure. Up next would be the 2014 high at 102.84.

Nevertheless, due to an overextended market move, the potential for a mean reversion move increases. Even though a pullback to the February 23 swing high at 99.05 isn’t out of cards, the pullback could be capitalized by bulls, as the rally is set to continue. However, a deeper pullback below that level could expose the Tenkan and Kijun-sen levels at 98.53.

AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 99.63
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 99.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.04
Daily SMA50 97.58
Daily SMA100 97.22
Daily SMA200 96.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.66
Previous Daily Low 98.48
Previous Weekly High 97.97
Previous Weekly Low 96.9
Previous Monthly High 99.06
Previous Monthly Low 95.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.22

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD looks well supported near 0.6500

AUD/USD looks well supported near 0.6500

AUD/USD resumed the decline after the strong bounce in the Dollar prevented the pair to maintain its initial bullish bias in response to better-than-estimated prints from the Australian labour market report.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD opens the door to extra retracements

EUR/USD opens the door to extra retracements

EUR/USD quickly faded the post-FOMC firm advance and refocused on the downside on the back of the strong comeback in the US Dollar, as investors kept assessing the likelihood of three rate cuts by the Fed this year.

EUR/USD News

Gold retreats from record high, trades below $2,180

Gold retreats from record high, trades below $2,180

Gold made a sharp U-turn and dropped below $2,180 after setting a new all-time high above $2,220 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to recover toward 4.3% after upbeat US data, causing XAU/USD to deepen its correction.

Gold News

Bitcoin price could reclaim $69K as sophisticated Wall Street investors gather in NYC

Bitcoin price could reclaim $69K as sophisticated Wall Street investors gather in NYC

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias, pulling north as part of a promising recovery rally. It comes after the Wednesday Federal Open Market Committee meeting and press conference, restoring optimism in the market.

Read more

The Federal Reserve didn't do anything but it had plenty to say

The Federal Reserve didn't do anything but it had plenty to say

The Federal Reserve didn’t do anything at its March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, but Jerome Powell & Company had plenty to say. The Fed’s dovish rhetoric sent a wave of relief through the markets and drove stocks to yet another all-time high.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures