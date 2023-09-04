- AUD/JPY pair inches up 0.04% to trade at 94.65, following a 0.30% gain on Monday, as it approaches a key resistance trendline at 94.90/95.00.
- The pair remains neutral/upwards, with significant resistance at a July 25 high of 95.85 and the psychological 96.00 figure.
- Short-term, the AUD/JPY 1-hour chart indicates consolidation around the daily pivot, with first support and resistance levels identified at 94.50/51 and 94.84, respectively.
As Tuesday’s Asian session begins, the Aussie Dollar (AUD) climbs a minuscule 0.04% against the Japanese Yen (JPY), following Monday’s upbeat session, the AUD/JPY gained more than 0.30%. The cross-currency pair exchanges hands at 94.65, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the AUD/JPY remains neutral to upward biased, with the cross above the Ichimoku cloud, but about to face solid resistance at a downslope resistance trendline at around 94.90/95.00. A breach of that area would expose the July 25 high at 95.85 before the pair edges toward the psychological 96.00 mark. Downside risks emerge at around the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at 94.08, followed by an upslope support trendline at 93.50/60.
In the short term, the 1-hour chart depicts the pair consolidating art around the daily pivot, with upside risks seen above yesterday’s high of 94.72. Next, resistance emerges at the R1 daily pivot at 94.84, followed by the August 30 high at 5.06, confluence with the R2 daily pivot. Conversely, the AUD/JPY first support emerges at the Senkou-Span A and the daily pivot at 94.50/51. The break below will expose the confluence of the Senkou Span B and the S1 pivot at 94.28.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Hourly chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|94.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.98
|Daily SMA50
|94.59
|Daily SMA100
|93.33
|Daily SMA200
|91.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.42
|Previous Daily Low
|93.86
|Previous Weekly High
|95.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.78
|Previous Monthly High
|95.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades recovery near 0.6450 ahead of Governor Lowe’s final RBA decision
AUD/USD portrays the pre-event anxiety as it stays defensive around the mid-0.6400s. The Aussie pair fails to extend the week-start gains backed by headlines from China, as well as surrounding Country Garden, as market players brace for the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.
EUR/USD steady consolidating near 1.0800 Premium
EUR/USD recorded gains on Monday, although it failed to sustain above 1.0800. The pair experienced a rebound following Friday's lowest close in two months, benefiting from a decline of the US Dollar. On Tuesday, the Final Service PMIs and the US Factory Orders data are due.
Gold bulls run out of steam below $1,950 hurdle, United States, China data eyed
Gold price remains depressed around $1,938, extending Friday’s pullback from the monthly high after a downbeat start to the week. The yellow metal marked a dull performance the previous day amid the United States Labor Day Holiday.
USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million
Pro-crypto Faisal Khan has hinted at a possible announcement from Circle’s Jeremy Allaire, likely to boost the USDC ecosystem. Ripple attorney John Deaton has resounded the speculation, pointing to a possible “big” news to excite the market.
From inflation to growth: The migration of uncertainty
Recently, the word uncertainty has been frequently used by the Federal Reserve and the ECB in their communication. It is something they must take into account when taking policy decisions. Likewise, households, firms and investors face different types of uncertainty.