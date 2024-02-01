AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Slips below the 100-day SMA, outlook turns negative

Inspecting the shorter-term dynamics from the four-hour chart , it appears the bearish tendency seems to be leveling off. Indicators have moved to a stable phase after previously registering oversold conditions. The RSI in particular, maintains a flat formation in a negative territory, indicating a momentary pause in downward momentum. Additionally, the MACD also show flat red bars indicating growth in short-term selling pressure, though at a decreasing rate.

In the daily chart perspective, the leading indicators signal an inclined selling momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is charting a downward trajectory indicating bearish strength, especially within a negative zone. This is echoed by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) which prints a surge in red bars, indicating increasing bearish pressure. Furthermore, the cross fell below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a strong resistance which strengthens the case for the sellers .

On Thursday's session, the AUD/JPY experienced a downturn, hovering at 96.18 after hitting a its lowest level since mid December near 95.50. The daily chart conveys a bearish hue with the sellers gaining substantial ground. Meanwhile, the four-hour chart indicators seem to have enter in a consolidation phase, following a dip into oversold territories.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.