AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Severe losses seen with indicators deep in negative territory

- AUD/JPY drops towards 105.00, notably below the 20-day SMA.
- The downtrend continues, now showing sharp momentum as bearish sentiment increases.
- With intensified bearish momentum, the pair may see a slight upward correction.
In Wednesday's session, the AUD/JPY pair recorded a significant drop to 105.05, marking an extended five-day losing streak from last week. This decline is a significant drop from Tuesday's close of 106.80, indicating a deepening bearish momentum for the pair. This continued downtrend, which is marked by indicators being deep in negative terrain, suggests that the pair may see further losses in the short term but a correction is also in the table.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) for AUD/JPY now stands at 40, as the pair has reached new lows since mid-June. Simultaneously, the daily Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints rising red bars, implying an intensified selling activity.
AUD/JPY daily chart
In the broader picture, the AUD/JPY pair seems to maintain its bearish tendency, much highlighted by its position notably below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) supports. As the pair proceeds its descent, immediate support levels at 105.00 and 104.30 become the crucial markers to watch. To avoid further potential losses, buyers must look to reclaim the 106.00 mark and further target the resurrection of the 106.50 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Gains look capped near 0.6800
AUD/USD lost ground for the third session in a row and revisited the 0.6720-0.6715 band following the generalized bearish performance of commodities and ahead of the key release of the Australian labour market report.
EUR/USD keeps the bid tone in place ahead of ECB
EUR/USD added to Tuesday’s advance and rose to new highs around 1.0950 in response to extra weakness in the Greenback and rising expectations prior to the ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold retreats from record highs, retains the bullish stance
Gold trades flat on the day below $2,470 after touching a new record high above $2,480 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The modest recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields causes XAU/USD to consolidate its gains.
Ripple extends gains as XRP traders await end of SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
Ripple (XRP), XRP Ledger’s native token, extended gains by nearly 7% on Wednesday. The sixth largest asset by market capitalization rallied for the tenth consecutive day and erased all losses from the last 99 days.
Divergence in US Indices can’t last for long
US equity indices have been in a state of surprising divergence for over a week, with the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 shooting up, the Nasdaq-100 working its way down, and the S&P500 treading water.