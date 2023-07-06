- AUD/JPY experiences a plunge due to rising risk aversion; global business indicators hint at a potential slowdown.
- Despite an upward medium-term bias, the pair could extend its pullback towards the Senkou Span A level at 95.19.
- Key resistance levels are at the Tenkan-Sen line at 95.99 and the year-to-date high at 97.67.
AUD/JPY plunges due to risk aversion, as solid data from the United States (US) increased the odds for further tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). That, alongside worldwide business activity indicators showing signs of slowing down, ignited recession risks. The AUD/JPY is trading at 95.44, down 0.83%.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY remains upward biased from a medium-term perspective, though the ongoing pullback could extend toward the Senkou Span A at 95.19. If AUD/JPY slides below that level, the cross-currency pair would test the 95.00 psychological level. A breach of the latter will expose the Kijun-Sen line at 94.39, followed by the 94.00 figure.
If AUD/JPY aims toward 95.00 and bounces off that level, the first resistance would be the Tenkan-Sen line at 95.99. If that level is surpassed, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be 97.00. Once broken, the next ceiling level would be the year-to-date (YTD) high at 97.67.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.86
|Today daily open
|96.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.85
|Daily SMA50
|93.09
|Daily SMA100
|91.42
|Daily SMA200
|91.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.84
|Previous Daily Low
|96.06
|Previous Weekly High
|96.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.16
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrective bounce off 0.6600 appears elusive ahead of US NFP
AUD/USD struggles to defend the corrective bounce off the weekly low around 0.6625 amid the early hours of Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair dropped in the last two consecutive days while refreshing the weekly low on Thursday.
EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD rose further above 1.0850 despite upbeat US economic data. The US Dollar strengthened after the releases but did not last long. Both Eurozone and US yields soared, while Wall Street tumbled. The market's attention is now focused on the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Gold appears well-set to break $1,900, US NFP eyed
Gold remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest corrective bounce off the weekly low, licking its wounds near $1,911 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The XAU/USD justifies risk aversion, as well as upbeat United States data, to underpin the bullish bias about the Gold price.
Fantom price crashes by 12% in a day as Multichain users dump $110 million worth of assets
Fantom price almost fell below $0.2700 during the intra-day trading hours before recovering to trade at $0.2780. PeckShield highlighted over $110 million worth of USDC, wBTC and wETH exiting the Multichain bridge.
Everything is awesome
US stocks traded decidedly lower overnight as investors react to another flurry of strong economic data that is likely forcing many who were expecting the Fed may soon cut rates to give up on that view as the US economy seems increasingly likely to achieve a soft landing successfully.