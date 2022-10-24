- The AUD/JPY ended Monday’s session negatively on suspected intervention in the FX markets.
- A risk-on mood capped the AUD/JPY losses to just 0.21%.
- Short term, the AUD/JPY is range-bound, trapped within the 91.00/95.74 range.
The AUD/JPY seesaws in a volatile 100-pip trading range as speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) intervened in the FX markets pile, as the USD/JPY tanked 300 pips early in the New York session. Nevertheless, the Australian Dollar (AUD) trimmed some of its earlier losses and finished Monday’s session down by 0.21%. As Tuesday’s Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY is trading at 94.06.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Since October 17, the AUD/JPY tumbled below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which acts as dynamic support, holds the fort for AUD buyers, which leaned to it, to open fresh longs positions, as shown by the price action in the daily chart. Nevertheless, on the upside, the 100 and 50-day EMAs capped the previous rallies, around 94.18/94.58, respectively, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at bullish territory, trendless, suggests the pair remains range-bound.
Short term, the AUD/JPY is range-bound, on the downside, capped by the 91.00 figure, and on the upside, the October 21 daily high at 95.74. Despite the Relative Strength Index (RSI) being in bullish territory, is almost trendless, while the confluence of the 50 and 100-EMAs, around 94.22, and 94.17, respectively, would be difficult resistance to hurdle.
On the upside, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be the previously mentioned EMAs. A breach of the latter will expose the 95.00 figure, followed by the R1 daily pivot level at 95.30. On the flip side, the AUD/JPY first support would be the October 24 daily low at 93.58, followed by the 200-EMA at 93.54, and then the S1 daily pivot at 92.79.
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|94.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.26
|Daily SMA50
|94.6
|Daily SMA100
|94.24
|Daily SMA200
|91.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.75
|Previous Daily Low
|92.98
|Previous Weekly High
|95.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.13
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.45
