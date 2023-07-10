Share:
  • AUD/JPY continues to lose ground, falling below the Kijun-Sen line and reaching a four-week low at 94.11.
  • Despite recent losses, the pair maintains an upward bias, remaining above the Ichimoku Cloud.
  • Key support levels to watch are at 94.00, followed by the Senkou Span B line at 93.41, and December 13 daily high turned support at 93.35. Breach of these could expose the 93.00 level.
  • To reverse the trend, AUD/JPY buyers must reclaim the Kijun-Sen line at 95.18 and challenge the Tenkan-Sen line at 95.47.

AUD/JPY extended its losses below the Kijun-Sen line after sellers broke technical support levels at around 95.18 before cracking the former at 94.90. The AUD/JPY slid to a new four-week low at 94.11 before stabilizing around current exchange rates. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 94.32, down 0.03% as the Asian session begins.

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the AUD/JPY is still upward biased, as it remains above the Ichimoku Cloud, with the latest dip putting into play support levels not seen in a month. The 94.00 figure is next, followed by the Senkou Span B line at 93.41, and the December 13 daily high turned support at 93.35. If the cross falls below the latter, that could expose the 93.00 figure.

Conversely, the AUD/JPY buyers must reclaim the Kijun-Sen line at 95.18, so they can threaten to lift the pair above the Tenkan-Sen line at 95.47. In that outcome, the AUD/JPY's next resistance would be the October 21 high at 95.74, ahead of reaching the 96.00 mark.

AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart

AUD/JPY Daily chart

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 94.4
Today Daily Change -0.74
Today Daily Change % -0.78
Today daily open 95.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.02
Daily SMA50 93.32
Daily SMA100 91.48
Daily SMA200 91.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 95.59
Previous Daily Low 94.74
Previous Weekly High 96.84
Previous Weekly Low 94.74
Previous Monthly High 97.68
Previous Monthly Low 90.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 95.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 95.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 94.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 94.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 95.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.43

 

 

 
