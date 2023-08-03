AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Dives deep inside the Kumo after breaking a support trendline

Hence, the AUD/JPY path of least resistance is downwards. The first support would be the bottom of the Kumo at 92.78, which once cleared, could pave the way to test the July 28 low at 91.78. Conversely, if AUD/JPY achieves a daily close above the Tenkan-Sen at 93.82, that will set a move towards 94.00. Further upside, could put in risk, Thursday’s high of 94.08.

That said, AUD/JPY traders must be aware of volatility levels increasing in most Japanese Yen (JPY) pairs. Also, the AUD/JPY would remain subject to market sentiment , which could turn worse, if global equities continue to drop.

From a daily chart perspective, the AUD/JPY remains downward biased, with price action already below the Kijun and Tenkan- Sen lines, while the Chikou Span lies below the June 30 low, which sits at 95.59. In addition, the AUD/JPY breaking below a support trendline confirms that sellers are gathering momentum following the Bank of Japan (BoJ) decision to tweak the Yield Curve Control (YCC).

The AUD/JPY broke below a five-month-old support trendline at around 93.40/50 and extended its losses to three straight days, with the pair getting deep inside the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), about to turn bearish as the Asian session begins. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 93.37, registering minuscule gains of 0.05%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.