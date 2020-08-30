AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bumpy road for the bulls?

- AUD/JPY keeps late-Friday pullback from 77.09 to stay firm near 16-month top.
- Nearly overbought RSI conditions suggest pullback from 200-week EMA.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a six-month-old ascending trend line adds to the upside barriers.
- Fresh selling can be found below 50% Fibonacci retracement levels.
AUD/JPY bulls catch a breather after Friday’s stellar north-run towards challenging the multi-month high. That said, the quote seesaws around 77.60 amid the early Monday morning in Asia.
Although sustained break of the early 2019 lows keeps the bulls hopeful, nearly overbought conditions of RSI flashes the red signals for the pair’s further upside. Also challenging the optimists is the 200-week EMA, currently around 78.40.
Even if the quote manages to cross the key EMA, an upward sloping trend line from February will join 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s downside from September 2020, near 78.60/70, to question the additional rise targeting the 80.00 threshold.
Meanwhile, July 22 top near 76.85 offers immediate support to the pair ahead of 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 75.10.
It should, however, be noted that the bears will cheer a downside break of 75.00 to recall July month’s low of 72.52.
AUD/JPY weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|77.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.28
|Daily SMA50
|75.38
|Daily SMA100
|73.16
|Daily SMA200
|72.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.96
|Previous Daily Low
|77.09
|Previous Weekly High
|77.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.67
|Previous Monthly High
|76.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
