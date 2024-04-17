AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls must regain the 20-day SMA to avoid further losses

- The daily RSI for the AUD/JPY demonstrates a modest uptrend, maintaining above the middle ground.
- The Hourly chart reveals mixed sentiment, with frequent RSI changes and negative momentum portrayed by the MACD bars.
- The 20-day SMA at 99.30 is the main target for the bulls.
The AUD/JPY showed a stronger stance by posting a gain of 0.27% and settling at 99.24 in Wednesday’s session. Despite the recent downside, the pair indicates a dominant bullish outlook, firmly standing above the key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). However, the recent dip below the 20-day SMA brightened the outlook for the bears for the short term.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pair indicates a slight positive trend. Despite dipping close to the 50 level, it recovered and retained its position in positive territory, hovering around 52. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows rising red bars, signaling a potential shift in momentum.
AUD/JPY daily chart
The hourly RSI reveals a mixed trend. The latest reading was 53, indicating a positive trend, while previous readings varied between positive and negative territories, revealing fluctuating market momentum. The hourly MACD shows flat red bars, signifying a steady negative momentum.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Observing the broader prospect, the AUD/JPY's position above the 100-day and 200-day SMA reveals a robust long-term bullish trend. Any significant movements today that keep the cross above these levels won’t threaten the positive outlook, but as the bears gather momentum, some downside in the short term should be expected.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|99.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|99.33
|Daily SMA50
|98.44
|Daily SMA100
|97.58
|Daily SMA200
|96.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.4
|Previous Daily Low
|98.65
|Previous Weekly High
|100.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.74
|Previous Monthly High
|100.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
